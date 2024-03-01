Global Smart Fabrics Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2030 - Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fabrics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Fabrics Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Smart Fabrics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sensing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.7% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Energy Harvesting & Thermoelectricity segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Smart Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.9% and 17.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|288
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$20.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!
- Recent Market Activity
- Smart Fabrics - A Nascent Yet High Growth Market
- Growth Drivers and Market Restraints - In a Nutshell
- R&D Initiatives, Technology Innovations and Material Advancements: Playing a Critical Role in Expansion of Smart Fabrics Market
- Promising Future Ahead for the Smart Textiles Market
- Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market
- Smart T-Shirts & Jackets: Promising Segments in Smart Fabrics Market
- Developed Markets Hold Ground in Smart Fabrics Market, Developing Economies Positioned for Long-term Growth
- High Cost, Compatibility & Power Supply Issues, and Privacy Concerns: Major Concerns to Address for the Smart Fabrics Market
- Integration of Sensors into Garments - A Major Challenge for Smart Fabric Makers
- Smart Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Clothing+ (Finland)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- EXO2 (USA)
- Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (USA)
- Hexoskin (Canada)
- Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)
- Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
- International Fashion Machines, Inc. (USA)
- Marktek, Inc. (USA)
- Milliken & Company (USA)
- Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (USA)
- Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)
- Outlast Technologies LLC (USA)
- Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
- Sensoria, Inc. (USA)
- Smartex s.r.l (Italy)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles
- Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products Market
- Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables
- Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth
- Military - A Lucrative End-Use Sector
- Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications
- Healthcare - The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles
- Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry
- Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
- Wearable Biomedical Sensors - A Potential Market Segment
- Smart Sutures
- Smart Socks Grow in Demand
- A Glance at Few Startups in the Smart Medical Textiles Market
- Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market
- Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring
- Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market: The Major End-Use Segment
- Sports & Fitness - A Significant Revenue Contributor
- Smart Inner Wear & Socks - Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market
- New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts
- Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
- Smart Clothing with Thermal Changes
- Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market
- An Insight into Select Smart Fashion Brands
- Ambient Computing Key to Fashion Technology
- Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows
- Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential
- Smart Workwear - Addressing Needs of Employees in Hazardous Environments
- Light Conducting Fibers Hold Enormous Potential
- Self-Cleaning Textiles: The Focus of Innovations in Smart Fabrics Market
- RMIT University Researchers Develop Self-Cleaning Nano-Enhanced Textiles
- Smart Fabric Designs: Focus on Simplifying Interactions
- Actuation and Response Applications Determine Market for SFITs
- Product Innovations Stimulate Growth in Smart Fabrics Market
- A Review of Select Product Developments in the Smart Fabric Market
- A Look at Other Recent Launches/Developments in the Smart Fabric Market
- Rigorous R&D Investments Spearhead Growth
- Multidisciplinary Approach to a Complex R&D Structure
- Public Funding for Smart Textiles R&D
- A Review of Select Smart Fabric Research Initiatives
