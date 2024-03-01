Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Strategic Research Report 2024

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the External Partnerships segment is estimated at 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







Diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives have become increasingly vital in the corporate world, reflecting humanity's ongoing struggle with achieving equality across various demographics. Labor globalization has triggered skilled migration to developed countries, reshaping workforce demographics.

The US, known for its cultural diversity, highlights the importance of D&I in modern workplaces. Corporations are adapting to this new era, evident in the increasing percentage of leadership roles focusing on D&I. Studies show that diverse workforces attract top talent and correlate with higher profitability. However, challenges persist, including microaggressions and the need for inclusive leadership.

To achieve D&I goals, companies must implement best practices, provide manager training on bias awareness, and address challenges head-on. Despite these challenges, the economic benefits of diversity and inclusion are well acknowledged, prompting companies worldwide to prioritize D&I initiatives. Recent market activity reflects the growing emphasis on D&I, with players worldwide exhibiting varying degrees of competitive market presence in 2023.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Diversity & Inclusion, A Prelude

Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace: A Fact Check

Humanity's Struggle With Diversity. Why is it so Hard to Achieve Equality?

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Population by Race

It Makes Sense to Look for Cultural Survival & Importance in the Continued Use of Traditional Languages & Dialects

The World is Truly a Global Village: Breakdown of Ethnic Groups As a % of Total Population of Select Countries

Prevailing Corporate Sentiments on Diversity & Inclusion (In %)

Labor Globalization is the New Reality

Globalization Triggers Migration of Skilled Labor to Developed Countries

Attracting & Retaining Globally Mobile Skilled Migrants is the New Norm: Immigrant Workers as % of Total Labor Force in Developed Countries for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2023

The Current State of Diversity in the U.S., A Land of Cultural Diversity

What Does this Mean for Companies? It Means the Dawn of a New Era of D&I is Upon the Corporate World

D&I Percentage Score (%) of Major Companies: 2023

Reimagining Workforce Planning to Achieve Competitive Advantage in the Post-COVID-19 Era

Corporate Roles & Opportunities for Diversity & Inclusion is Increasing by the Day: % Increase in Diversity & Leadership Roles & Titles on LinkedIn 2015 Vs 2023

It's Only the Marginalized Who Appreciate the Value of Business Diversity: % of White People & People of Color Who Believe Business Diversity Is Not Crucial for Professional Success

How Diversity, Equity, AND Inclusion Has Been Evolving in Recent Years

Here's Evidence that Workplace Diversity Attracts Top Talent: % of Job Seekers Who Consider Diverse Workforce Before Accepting Job Offers

Want to Increase Profitability Then Its Time to See How Diverse Your Workforce Is: Revenue Performance of Companies With High & Low Diversity Scores

Economic Benefits of Diverse Workforce & Inclusive Work Environment Are Well Acknowledged Facts

Including ALL in the Fold, Here's What Companies Do Not Know

A Recap of Challenges Plaguing Successful Implementation of D&I Programs

Symptoms of a Workplace Lacking D&I

Microaggression, the Often Overlooked Yet Critical Symptom of a Non-Inclusive Work Environment

What Can Companies to Do to Achieve their D&I Goals?

Implement D&I Best Practices in the Workplace

Acknowledging the Fact that Inclusive Leadership Vital to Success

Role of Manager Training & Bias Awareness in Achieving D&I Goals

Identifying & Addressing D&I Challenges

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Current State of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Worldwide: A Review

Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Trends for 2023 and Beyond

How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes

Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity

Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female Employees as of the Year 2023

Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO Roles in Fortune 500 Companies as of the Year 2023

US Workforce Composition by Generation for Years 2023 & 2026

Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces

Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male: Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender & Race as of the Year 2023

US Workforce Composition by Race and Ethnicity: 2023

What is Racial Discrimination?

Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws

Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive

Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color

Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces

Female Empowerment Improves as Evidenced by Increasing Share in Leadership Roles

Women Representation in Leadership Roles by Industry: 2022

Percentage Share of Women Hired into Leadership by Year: 2016-2022

Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under Represented in Companies & Politics Worldwide

Creating a More LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?

Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group as of the Year 2023

% of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination in the Workplace

Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving Diversity in the Workplace

Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation

Technological Interventions Expedite D&I Initiatives

Advanced Technology Covers Diverse Aspects of D&I Initiatives

AI to Gain Strong Adoption to Facilitate DEI

Using AI to Eliminate Biases

Innovator Diversity Key for Sustainable Innovation - But Is the System There Yet?

Variegated Teams for Fostering Innovation in Organizations

Special Focus on DEI in the US TV & Film Industry

Hollywood is Far from Adequately Representing Minority Groups

Damaging Impact of "Gone With The Wind" On Hollywood Racism

Black Representation In The U.S Film Industry: A Special Focus

Overcoming Challenges. Here's How It Can Be Done

Gender Disparity in Hollywood

What Better Indication of Rampant Sexual Objectification of Women Than This! Salaries of Hollywood Stars by Age and Gender (In US$ 000s)

Diverse Films Generate More Revenues! It's a Fact

What are the Solutions to Encourage & Build Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Movie Industry?

