Mobile Welding Fumes Extractors Market To Upsurge By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Welding Fume Extractors Market size was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 4.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The growing awareness regarding health risks associated with exposure to welding fumes is promoting market growth. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), prolonged exposure to welding fumes leads to lung damage. It increases the risk of various cancers, such as lung, larynx, and urinary tract cancer.

Welding fumes and gas possess numerous health effects, and substances such as titanium dioxide, magnesium oxide, aluminum oxide, and iron oxides can severely harm the respiratory organs. A report issued by Environmental Health Perspectives stated that a minuscule rise in the air pollution particles could be linked to an expected 10% surge in mortality risk associated with heart disease and a 3% rise in overall mortality in the U.S.

Furthermore, increasing investment in developing energy-efficient products also propels market growth. When unused, the running welding fume extraction system produces significant energy waste. When the extraction system is running and not in use, it requires more energy to cool and heat the entire facility as the cooled/heated air is extracted. Various solutions developed by the market incumbents offer to enhance working conditions and save energy.

Segmentation Overview:

The mobile welding fumes extractor market has been segmented as product type, application, and region. Based on the product, the market is further segmented into single arm and multiple arms. The single-arm segment held the largest market share and accounted for a revenue share of 72.6% in the mobile welding fume extractor market in 2022. The segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In single-arm fume extractors, centralized dust or fume extractors with properly designed ducts and hoods are present. This type of system is more economical and effective than multiple-arm extractors.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- In 2023, Clean Air Company, the leader in industrial fume extraction and metal dust collection in New York, designed a welding fume extraction system for AmeriArc’s booth welding classroom to prevent children from getting exposed to hazardous welding fumes. It also designed a centralized duct system for the removal of welding fumes.

- In 2023, RoboVent introduced portable ProCube II weld fume extractor, that features in 4-HP motor and 153 CFM for small players that desire flexibility in weld fume extraction.

Mobile Fumes Extractors Market Report Highlight:

The global mobile fumes extractors market growth is projected at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032.

The rising adoption of welding fumes extractors at source is expected to offer various opportunities to the providers in this market.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share and accounted for a revenue share of 32% in 2022. The growing automotive sector in this region is a major factor promoting market growth. Rapid urbanization and rising population have increased the need for mobility in this region. According to the ASEAN Automotive Federation, the total sales of motor vehicles in 2023 in the ASEAN countries amounted to 2.46 million units. There are various welding operations in the automotive sector, which increases the need for mobile fumes extractor.

Some prominent players in the mobile welding fumes extractor market report include Prominent players in the market include Nederman Holding AB, Air Impurities Removal Systems, Industrial Air Purification Inc., Filcar, PACE Worldwide, Sentry Air Systems, Inc., Air Liquide Welding Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Mobile Welding Fumes Extractors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Single arm, multiple arm

By Application: Arc welding, resistance welding, laser beam welding, and oxyfuel welding

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle-East, and Africa.

