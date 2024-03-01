Bioprocess Validation Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Rise of Pharma Contract Manufacturing Present Growth Opportunities for Bioprocess Validation Outsourcing to Emerging Markets

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Validation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bioprocess Validation Market to Reach $622.6 Million by 2030



The global market for Bioprocess Validation estimated at US$253.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$622.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Extractables / Leachables Testing Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$255.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Integrity Testing Services segment is estimated at 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The pandemic significantly impacted the bioprocess validation market, altering its trajectory and dynamics. Bioprocess validation, a critical aspect of ensuring product quality and regulatory compliance in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, encompasses various validation processes. The global market outlook for bioprocess validation remains optimistic, with extractables/leachables testing services emerging as the largest segment.

Developed regions currently lead the market, but developing economies show promise for future growth. Competition in the bioprocess validation market is fierce, with key competitors vying for market share, as indicated by the percentage market share breakdown in 2023. Market players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and strategic maneuvers within the industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Bioprocess Validation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $253.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $622.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



