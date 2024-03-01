Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size To Worth USD 11.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.58%

New York, United States, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size to Grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.58% during the forecast period.





The need for reliable, safe communication between aircraft and other aircraft as well as ground stations is the main factor driving demand for aircraft communication systems. Ensuring safe and efficient operations is crucial, especially in crowded airspace. One of the new trends in the aeroplane communication system market is the adoption of cutting-edge communication technologies including satellite-based communication, digital data connections, and software-defined radios. These technologies offer more bandwidth, improved cybersecurity, and increased reliability over traditional communication networks. Additionally, the increasing integration of communication systems with other aircraft systems, including as navigation and surveillance, is shaping the market environment.

Aircraft Communication System Market Value Chain Analysis

Businesses that specialise in manufacturing and supplying parts such as radios, antennas, transceivers, modems, and other electronic equipment play a crucial role in the value chain. These parts are assembled by system integrators to create communication systems. System integrators assemble entire aircraft communication systems from separate components and subsystems. They may also develop solutions especially tailored to the requirements of aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and military customers. Large defence and aerospace companies are common system integrators in the aviation communication systems sector. Manufacturers of aeroplanes integrate communication systems into their designs during the production process. Aftermarket service providers install, integrate, and refit communication systems for aircraft fleets currently in operation. Throughout an aircraft's lifespan, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) businesses ensure the dependability and effectiveness of the communication systems. Airline companies, military organisations, and other operators of both military and commercial aircraft are the ultimate users of aircraft communication systems.

Aircraft Communication System Market Opportunity Analysis

The demand for aircraft communication systems is expected to climb significantly since air travel is becoming more and more common, especially in developing countries. To manage the rising number of flights safely and effectively, there is a growing need for enhanced communication skills due to the increasing demand for air travel. The need to upgrade and replace existing aircraft fleets presents a substantial potential for aftermarket communication system vendors. It is getting more and more expensive for airlines and military operators to retrofit older aircraft with modern communication systems in order to comply with laws, boost operational efficiency, and enhance passenger experience. Expanding defence budgets worldwide offer prospects for businesses that supply military-grade communication technologies.

Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size By System (Audio Integrating Systems, Communication Radios, Radio Tuning Systems), By Connectivity (SATCOM, High Frequency, Very High Frequency), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by System

The communication radios segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Government agencies and military units all over the world are funding modernization projects to modernise their infrastructure and communication systems. This includes the procurement of new communication radios with enhanced features such as encrypted data and voice transfer, platform interoperability, and compliance with evolving communication protocols. Given the increasing cybersecurity dangers facing the aviation industry, a growing number of communication radios with robust encryption and authentication features are required to protect sensitive voice and data communications. The military and government, in particular, place a great value on secure communication capabilities in their radio systems, which has led to the adoption of secure communication protocols and advanced encryption standards.

Insights by Connectivity

The SATCOM segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The increasing demand for high-speed internet access among passengers and the growth of in-flight connection services are the main drivers behind the need for SATCOM systems. Through the provision of internet connection to passengers, SATCOM systems enable airlines to enhance the in-flight experience and generate additional revenue streams via onboard Wi-Fi services. Aircraft and ground-based networks may maintain continuous contact no matter where they are in the world because to SATCOM systems' global coverage. This worldwide connectivity, which ensures dependable communication, might be advantageous for long-haul flights, rural areas, and marine routes in instances where terrestrial-based communication infrastructure is poor or nonexistent.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Communication System Market from 2023 to 2033. North America boasts some of the busiest airspace in the world due to the volume of general aviation, military operations, and commercial aircraft. Since the region's growing aviation traffic necessitates advanced communication systems to maintain safe and efficient airspace management, there is a continuing need for aircraft communication solutions. Reliable communication networks are essential to the operations of major business aviation operators, freight carriers, and commercial airlines based in North America. Airlines invest in modern communication technology to enhance passenger experience, comply with regulations, and increase operational efficiency. North American businesses invest in R&D to develop state-of-the-art communication technologies for upcoming aviation systems.

Asia Pacific Market Statistics

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a notable surge in air passenger traffic, which may be attributed to factors such as urbanisation, growing middle-class populations, and rising disposable incomes. This expansion is increasing demand for new aircraft equipped with advanced communication systems to enable safe and efficient air travel. Governments in the Asia-Pacific area are investing heavily in the growth and modernization of ATC systems, communication networks, and airports. Thanks to these expenditures, providers of aviation communication systems can now provide state-of-the-art communication solutions for newly built and renovated facilities. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing their defence budgets and investing in modernising their military aircraft fleets.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Aircraft Communication System Market Includes Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat, Inc., United Technologies Company, L3 Technologies, Inc. and other key companies.

Recent Market Developments

In November 2021, the United States Special Operations Command has awarded Lockheed Martin a potential eight-year contract worth USD 250 million to create computer technology for aircraft that can handle communications interfaces between various systems.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Communication System Market, System Analysis

Audio Integrating Systems

Communication Radios

Radio Tuning Systems

Aircraft Communication System Market, Connectivity Analysis

SATCOM

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Aircraft Communication System Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

