Global Flexographic Printing Market to reach a valuation of US$ 14.7 billion by 2034, Future Market Insights, Inc. projection

NEWARK, Del, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The flexographic printing market had an estimated market size of US$ 8.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a global market size of US$ 14.7 billion by 2034, increasing at a CAGR of 5% between 2024 and 2034. By 2024, the market for flexographic printings is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 9 billion.



The growing need for flexible packaging solutions is one factor propelling the flexographic printing market. Materials for flexible packaging, such as films and pouches, are becoming more and more necessary as customer tastes change toward sustainability and convenience. Flexographic printing is a great option for flexible packaging applications because of its affordability and adaptability.

The growing need for specialized and short-run printing projects presents a chance for the flexographic printing industry. Flexographic printers may benefit from providing adaptable and affordable solutions for small-batch and customized printing orders, meeting a range of consumer demands and preferences, as e-commerce and bespoke packaging continue to grow.

The global demand for flexographic printing reached US$ 6.5 billion in 2019.

It is expected that the water based inks would attain a 4.8% CAGR through 2034.

It is projected that the inline-type press method for flexographic printing will be highly used and attain a 4.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market in the United States is anticipated to rise through 2034 at a 5.2% CAGR.

It is projected that the flexographic printing ecosystem in the United Kingdom will evolve at a 5.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.





“The market for flexographic printing is mostly driven by the rising need for environmentally friendly printing options. Due to its lower environmental impact and recyclable materials, flexographic printing is becoming more and more popular as businesses look for eco-friendly printing solutions,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growth Rate CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034 Market value in 2024 US$ 9 billion Market value in 2034 US$ 14.7 billion Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034

Key Companies Profiled Allstein GmbH

Amcor PLC

Bobst

Codimag

Comexi

Flint Group

Gallus

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Koenig & Bauer AG

Komori Corporation





Prominent companies in the global flexographic printing sector are experimenting in several domains. To produce high-quality prints, they are developing innovative printing equipment with characteristics like improved color management systems, quicker printing rates, and better registration accuracy.

To further lessen the influence on the environment, efforts are being directed toward the development of eco-friendly printing technologies, such as water-based and UV-curable inks. Improvements in substrate materials aim to improve print adherence and durability, broadening the spectrum of flexographic printing applications.

With the introduction of innovative technology and environmentally friendly solutions, startups in the flexographic printing sector want to upend established printing techniques. To obtain a competitive advantage in the market, they concentrate on creating innovative printing equipment, environmentally friendly inks, and innovative substrate materials that enhance print quality, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

In 2023, Amcor declared that it had reached a deal to buy Phoenix Flexibles, increasing its presence in the rapidly developing Indian market. Phoenix Flexibles is an Indian company with a single unit in Gujarat. It sells flexible packaging for food, home care, and personal care applications, and brings in around US$20 million in sales annually.



Printing Machine

Printing Ink

Water-based inks

Solvent-based inks

Energy-curable inks



Inline-type press

Central impression press

Stack-type press



Narrow web

Medium web

Wide web



Automatic

Semi-automatic

Corrugated packaging

Flexible packaging

Labels & tags

Cartons

Others



Food & beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Consumer goods

E-commerce

Electronics

Others





Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

