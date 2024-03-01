Industrial Brakes Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1.72 billion by 2031 With CAGR of 3.7% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global industrial brakes market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for industrial brakes is estimated to reach US$ 1.72 billion by the end of 2031.

The increasing focus on urbanization and infrastructure renewal projects worldwide drives demand for industrial brakes in the construction sector. As cities expand and infrastructure ages, there is a heightened need for reliable braking systems in construction equipment and machinery.

The transition towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power creates demand for industrial brakes in the power and energy sector. Brakes are essential components in wind turbines and solar tracking systems, ensuring operational safety and efficiency.

The advent of digitalization and predictive maintenance technologies introduces a new driver for the industrial brakes market. Advanced sensors and data analytics enable real-time monitoring of brake performance, optimizing maintenance schedules and minimizing downtime.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Disc brakes lead the industrial brakes market due to their superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and widespread adoption across diverse industrial applications.

Electric actuation type leads the industrial brakes market, offering precise control, reliability, and energy efficiency across various industrial applications worldwide.

The manufacturing sector leads the industrial brakes market due to high demand for precise motion control and safety regulations.

Industrial Brakes Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Stringent safety standards worldwide drive the demand for industrial brakes, ensuring workplace safety and regulatory compliance across diverse industries.

Increasing automation in manufacturing and logistics sectors spurs demand for high-performance industrial brakes, facilitating precise motion control and operational efficiency.

Continuous innovation in brake materials, design, and systems enhances performance, reliability, and durability, meeting evolving industry needs and driving market growth.

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies fuel demand for industrial brakes, creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion and investment.

Growing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability drives the adoption of eco-friendly brake solutions, fostering green manufacturing practices and reducing carbon footprint.

Global Industrial Brakes Market: Regional Profile

In North America , stringent safety regulations drive the adoption of advanced industrial braking systems across various sectors including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. Market leaders such as Eaton Corporation and Altra Industrial Motion Corporation leverage their extensive expertise to offer customized brake solutions, ensuring compliance and enhancing operational efficiency. The region's emphasis on automation and productivity further fuels market growth, fostering innovation and investment in next-generation braking technologies.

, stringent safety regulations drive the adoption of advanced industrial braking systems across various sectors including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. Market leaders such as Eaton Corporation and Altra Industrial Motion Corporation leverage their extensive expertise to offer customized brake solutions, ensuring compliance and enhancing operational efficiency. The region's emphasis on automation and productivity further fuels market growth, fostering innovation and investment in next-generation braking technologies. In Europe , a strong manufacturing base and focus on precision engineering propel the demand for high-performance industrial brakes. Companies like SIBRE - Siegerland Bremsen and Twiflex Limited lead the market with innovative braking solutions tailored to meet stringent European safety standards. The region's commitment to sustainability also drives the adoption of energy-efficient brake systems, aligning with environmental regulations and corporate responsibility initiatives.

, a strong manufacturing base and focus on precision engineering propel the demand for high-performance industrial brakes. Companies like SIBRE - Siegerland Bremsen and Twiflex Limited lead the market with innovative braking solutions tailored to meet stringent European safety standards. The region's commitment to sustainability also drives the adoption of energy-efficient brake systems, aligning with environmental regulations and corporate responsibility initiatives. In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development drive robust demand for industrial brakes, particularly in emerging economies like China and India. Companies such as Nabtesco Corporation and Rosta AG capitalize on this growing market, offering reliable braking solutions for heavy machinery, transportation, and construction sectors. The region's dynamic manufacturing landscape and technological advancements continue to fuel market expansion, positioning Asia Pacific as a key growth engine for the global industrial brakes market.

Industrial Brakes Market: Competitive Landscape

The industrial brakes market is fiercely competitive, driven by the demand for reliable stopping power across diverse sectors. Established players like Eaton Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, and SIBRE - Siegerland Bremsen dominate with extensive product portfolios offering a range of hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromagnetic brake solutions. These leaders leverage decades of expertise and global presence to cater to various industries such as manufacturing, mining, and transportation.

Emerging contenders like Kor-Pak Corporation and Miki Pulley Co., Ltd. intensify competition with innovative brake technologies, challenging traditional norms and expanding market boundaries. As industrial safety standards evolve, the competitive landscape continues to evolve, driven by innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Some prominent players are as follows:

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Aplicación Nuevas Tecnologías Antec SAU

Dellner Bubenzer Germany GmbH

Hilliard Corporation

Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

KOR-PAK Corporation

Ringspann GmbH

Tolomatic, Inc.

Product Portfolio:

Ringspann GmbH is a global leader in power transmission and clamping technology solutions. Their diverse product portfolio includes precision clamping elements, torque limiters, and industrial brakes, catering to the demands of various industries such as manufacturing, mining, and automotive, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

is a global leader in power transmission and clamping technology solutions. Their diverse product portfolio includes precision clamping elements, torque limiters, and industrial brakes, catering to the demands of various industries such as manufacturing, mining, and automotive, ensuring optimal performance and safety. Tolomatic, Inc. designs and manufactures innovative motion control solutions, including electric linear actuators and pneumatic actuators. With a commitment to quality and reliability, Tolomatic's product portfolio encompasses high-performance actuators and motion control systems, empowering automation across industries worldwide with precision and efficiency.

Industrial Brakes Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Disc Brakes Drum Brakes



By Actuation Type

Mechanical Hydraulic Pneumatic Electric Spring



By End-use Industry

Manufacturing Construction Mining Marine and Shipping Power and Energy Others (Packaging, Material Handling, Foods and Beverages, etc.)



By Distribution Channel

Direct Indirect



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

