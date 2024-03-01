Call Center AI Market To Reach USD 9.9 Billion By 2032 Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Call Center AI Market size was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.7%.

The rising demand for increasing consumer satisfaction to improve retention is a major factor driving the market growth. According to an American Express survey, around 33% of U.S. consumers are expected to change brands due to a single instance of bad consumer experience or service. AI-based solutions for customer support can enhance the consumer experience with features such as intelligent call routing, sentiment analysis, and real-time response suggestions. Additionally, AI-based solutions for call centers can also help call center supervisors in the quality and performance analysis of agents. It can leverage speech analytics tools to review the agent’s knowledge in handling customer queries.

Furthermore, increasing customer engagement through social media and websites is another factor propelling the adoption of AI-based customer support solutions and driving market growth. Social media such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube play an important role in brand discovery and encouraging purchase. According to a survey by Google, around 90% of the people using YouTube discover new brands and products on it. Thus, many brands utilize AI-based chatbots and virtual assistants to enhance the customer experience across these platforms. AI-based solutions streamline information retrieval, automate customer service processes, and provide upsell and cross-selling opportunities to the sales representative.

Segmentation Overview:

The global call center AI market has been segmented into component, application, deployment, enterprise size, channel, end-use, and region. Based on application, the call center AI market has been segmented into predictive call routing, journey orchestration, quality management, sentiment analysis, workforce management & advanced scheduling, and others. The predictive call routing segment held the largest market share in 2023. AI-driven predictive call routing analyzes the customer’s call history, preference, and sentiment to direct the call to the most suitable agent for resolving the consumer’s query.

The global call center AI market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 22.7% by 2032.

The increasing advancement in the domain of AI technologies with the introduction of generative AI and conversational AI and advances in emotion detection capabilities of AI presents growth opportunities to major market players.

North America will likely account for a significant market share in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to the advanced manufacturing base, presence of major players such as IBM, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, and NICE, and favorable government initiatives promoting AI adoption in this region.

Some prominent players in the call center AI market report include IBM, NICE, Microsoft, Zendesk, Bright Pattern, SmartAction LLC, AWS, Artificial Solutions, SAP, Oracle, Avaya Inc., Dialpad, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, Avaamo, and Cognigy.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- The industry is poised to witness cutting-edge solutions to minimize wait times for callers and offer prompt service through AI bots. Based on advances in natural language learning and advances the service industry is expected to experience a phase-shift.

Call Center AI Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solution, and Services.

By Application: Predictive Call Routing, Journey Orchestration, Quality Management, Sentiment Analysis, Workforce Management & Advanced Scheduling, and Others.

By Deployment: Cloud and On-premises.

By Enterprise size: Large enterprises, SMEs.

By Channel: Phone, social media, email or text, chat, website.

By End-use: BFSI, entertainment & media, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and telecommunication, Others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

