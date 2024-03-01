Alpha Cognition to Present at the Life Science Investor Forum March 7th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Cognition, Inc. (CSE: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer, and Lauren D’Angelo, Chief Operating Officer, will present live at the Life Science Investor Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 7th, 2024. Mr. McFadden and Ms. D’Angelo will provide an overview of the Company's business, highlighting the Company’s lead asset, ALPHA-1062 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, during the presentation.



DATE: March 7, 2024

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3OM3m93

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 7th, 8th, 11th and 12th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

The company filed an NDA for ALPHA-1062 and this was accepted for review by Food and Drug Administration (”FDA”) December 06, 2023.

ALPHA-1062 has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date (drug approval date) in the US for July 27, 2024.

Alpha Cognition filed new composition of matter patent for world-wide review in February. If approved, the patent extends ALPHA-1062 patent life from 2042 to 2044.

If approved, ALPHA-1062 would be the second oral therapy available for Alzheimer’s patients in the past decade.

About Alpha Cognition, Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Michael McFadden

Chief Executive Officer

858-344-4375

mmcfadden@alphacognition.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com