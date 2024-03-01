Military Drone Companies - Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US) are the Key Players

Chicago, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The military drone market size is estimated to be USD 13.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2023 to 2028. The primary driving factors for the military drone market include the Increasing use of advanced avionics technologies and growing focus on C4SIR capabilities. These companies have leveraged various growth strategies including new product developments, contracts, collaborations, expansions, certifications, agreements, acquisitions, and R&D activities.

Major Military Drone companies include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) (US)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (US)

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221577711

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is a major player in the aerospace and defense industry, specializing in aircraft like the B-2 bomber and Global Hawk drone, spacecraft such as the James Webb Space Telescope, missiles like the Tomahawk, and cyber security. The company's strengths lie in its advanced technology programs, leading role in stealth technology, and a diverse portfolio in aerospace and defense. However, it faces challenges such as dependence on government contracts and potential budget cuts, with sales of older aircraft on the decline. Notably, recent developments include winning a lucrative contract for the B-21 Raider bomber and expanding into space projects.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) focuses on missiles (Patriot, Javelin), radars, avionics, cybersecurity, and commercial engines (Pratt & Whitney). The company excels in missile technology, has a robust commercial engine business, and emphasizes innovation. However, it is vulnerable to fluctuations in defense spending, competition from other giants, and potential trade conflicts affecting commercial engine sales. Recent developments include a merger with United Technologies, advancements in hypersonic weapons, and investments in artificial intelligence for defense applications.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI) specializes in missiles (David's Sling, Arrow), satellites, drones (Heron), radar systems, and electronic warfare. Known for technological expertise and a strong export market presence, IAI focuses on homeland security and intelligence. Challenges include dependence on political tensions in the Middle East and potential export restrictions. Recent developments include upgrades to the Iron Dome air defense system, increased drone exports, and collaborations with international partners.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is a pioneer in military drone technology, also involved in nuclear reactors and electromagnetic aircraft launch systems. With a strong global market presence, the company focuses on persistent surveillance and intelligence platforms. Challenges include heavy reliance on drone sales and competition from other manufacturers, with potential legal challenges on armed drone use. Recent developments involve expanding smaller drone offerings, exploring commercial applications, and pursuing new contracts for advanced drone systems..

Teledyne FLIR LLC (US)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (FLIR) specializes in thermal imaging cameras, sensors, night vision, unmanned ground vehicles, and commercial security systems. Recognized as a leader in thermal imaging technology, FLIR has a diversified product portfolio but faces challenges such as dependence on specific technologies and vulnerability to economic downturns affecting security spending. Recent developments include expansion into advanced sensors for autonomous vehicles, development of AI-powered security solutions, and strategic partnerships with defense contractors.