Robotic Lawn Mower Market To Reach USD 15.6 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robotic Lawn Mower Market size was valued at USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Increasing landscaping activities and labor shortage in the landscaping market are major factors driving the demand for robotic lawnmowers. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, in January 2024, professional and business services face a labor shortage of around 50% and have a worker quit rate of 2.5%. Additionally, growing interest in gardening has led to individuals getting more inclined towards growing vegetables and fruits in the backyard as an alternative to preserved foods. This also contributes to rising demand for outdoor equipment, including robotic lawn mowers.

The increasing landscaping and gardening activities across the globe are a major factor contributing to the market growth. The residential spaces witnessed a high growth in landscaping and gardening activities as most people are increasingly engaged in household chores and gardening activities. The major reason for the increase in these activities can be attributed to its benefit in mental health as well as a social activity for the whole family to engage in. Furthermore, investing in residential lawns increases property prices.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3UZLNWP

Segmentation Overview:

The global robotic lawn mower market has been segmented into battery capacity, application, sales channel, and region. Based on sales channel, the robotic lawn mower market has been segmented into online and offline. The online segment is expected to exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period. Increasing online sales through major online resellers as well as the direct-to-consumer e-commerce mode is contributing to segment growth.

Buy This Research Report:

https://bit.ly/3UY7s1G

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report Highlights:

The global robotic lawn mower market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2032.

Robotic mowers are equipped with various sensors and GPS navigation. These mowers require lithium-ion batteries to operate. These factors increase the technical feasibility of lawn mowers.

North America will likely account for a significant market share in the forthcoming years. This can be attributed to people's high involvement and spending on gardening as a leisure activity.

Some prominent players in the robotic lawn mower market report include Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, John Deere, STIGA S.p.A., HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., Echo Robotics, Hitachi, Ltd., LawnMaster, The Toro Company, Robomow USA, Mammotion, GLOBGRO AB, STIHL Inc., and Robin Autopilot.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- According to the National Gardening Survey, in 2022, around 80% of the households in the U.S. have partaken in some gardening projects, with an average household spending on lawn and gardening activities amounting to around USD 616.

- In Jan 2024, Aiper Intelligent, LLC, introduced its boundary wire-free robot lawnmower at CES 2024. The mower uses real-time kinematic positioning and an inertial navigation system instead of boundary wire and can mow around 0.7 acres of lawn.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3IkNJ4U

OR

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3IlOivo

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Segmentation:

By Battery Capacity: Less Than 20V, 20V to 30V, and Above 30V

By Application: Commercial, and Residential

By Sales Channel: Online and offline

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Packaging Testing Equipment Market

Power Tools Market

WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 Chipset Market

Dispensing Robot Market

Outdoor Power Equipment Market