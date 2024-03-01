Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 at 9:10 AM ET in Boston, Massachusetts

Participating in an industry panel and hosting 1x1 investor meetings



Leerink Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET in Miami, Florida

Participating in a fireside chat and hosting 1x1 investor meetings



Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 at 11:15 AM ET in Miami, Florida

Participating in a fireside chat and hosting 1x1 investor meetings



Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 in Miami, Florida

Hosting 1x1 investor meetings



2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Participating in a fireside chat



A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

