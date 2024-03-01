Europe Foamed Plastic Market projected to reach USD 16.40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Europe Foamed Plastic Market ” , by Type (Polyurethane (PU) Foams, Polystyrene (PS) Foams [Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)], Polyolefin (PO) Foams [Polyethylene (PE) Foams, Polypropylene (PP) Foams], Phenolic Foams, Others), End-Use Industry (Building and Construction [Insulation, Soundproofing, Insulation & Cushioning, Others], Packaging [Protective Packaging, Food Trays, Disposable Containers, Others], Furniture and Bedding [Mattresses, Upholstery, Others], Automotive [Cushioning, Soundproofing, Interior Components, Others], Electronics and Appliances [Insulation, Protective Packaging, Others], Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Europe Foamed Plastic market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 13.67 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 16.40 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 2.61% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, End-Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Abriso Jiffy Bauder Sample of Companies Covered Bioex BPF(British Plastics Federation) Carpenter

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/4509

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Europe Foamed Plastic market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The foamed plastic market in Europe is dynamic and constantly evolving, serving as a pivotal component in various sectors such as construction, packaging, automotive, and beyond. With their distinctive cellular structure, foamed plastics boast diverse applications, spanning from insulation and cushioning to bolstering structural integrity and buoyancy. Foamed polymers have found utility across diverse applications, offering both flexibility and rigidity. Flexible foams continue to serve effectively in furniture cushioning, packaging, and safety applications such as impact management. Meanwhile, rigid foams are predominantly employed for thermal insulation needs in appliances, transportation, and construction, also providing structural integrity and buoyancy. The escalating population and urbanisation trends are propelling a surge in the utilisation of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Expanded Polypropylene (EPP), polyisocyanurate (PIR), and polyurethane (PUR) foam boards in construction. These rigid foams, recognized for their high performance in insulation, are capitalizing on the mounting demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices. In response to this burgeoning demand, major players in the rigid foam market have augmented their production capacity and intensified R&D investments. They aim to curtail manufacturing costs while delivering products imbued with superior properties. Notably, forefront advancements are focused on recyclable or bio-based materials, extending their applicability beyond construction into tailored packaging and engineered solutions across various sectors, including automotive, food, and pharmaceuticals.

Major vendors in the Europe Foamed Plastic market:

Abriso Jiffy

Bauder

Bioex

BPF (British Plastics Federation)

Carpenter

Europur

EX-CEL Plastics

Finproject

Foamplant

Greiner

Oskar Pahlke GmbH

Plastinum

Polifoam

UFM

W. Dimer GmbH

Zeala Foam

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/4509

Escalating Population and Urbanization

One of the primary drivers for the Europe Foamed Plastic market is Increasing population and urbanization. Plastics commonly serve as insulation materials for walls, roofs, and ceilings, typically in the form of foam or applied via spraying (PUR). In the context of concrete walls, rigid boards crafted from XPS, EPS, or PUR are frequently added. EPS and XPS exhibit notably low specific weights and can be conveniently handled on-site. As populations increase and urban areas expand, the demand for construction in residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors rises accordingly. Foam plastics play a vital role in urban development projects due to their widespread application in construction for insulation, packaging, and structural purposes. Furthermore, the need for infrastructure development, such as transportation networks, utilities, and public facilities, is driven by urbanization. Foam plastics are extensively utilized in infrastructure projects for various applications like road construction, noise barriers, and pipeline insulation, thus adding to the overall demand for these materials.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Escalating population and urbanization

Strict regulations aimed at energy efficiency and sustainability

Rising demand for lightweight materials

Opportunities:

Development of sustainable and biodegradable foams

Focus on recycling and circular economy

E-commerce Growth

Development of sustainable and biodegradable foams

The foamed plastics market is undergoing a transformative phase with a significant focus on the development of sustainable and biodegradable foams. The increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the need to address plastic pollution have prompted manufacturers to explore more eco-friendly alternatives. In response to this, researchers and industry players are actively investing in the innovation of foamed plastics made from bio-based sources, such as plant-derived materials or recycled content. These sustainable foams not only help reduce dependence on fossil fuels but also contribute to lowering the carbon footprint of end products, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally responsible solutions. In addition to sustainable sourcing, advancements in technology and processing techniques are enabling the creation of biodegradable foamed plastics. These foams are designed to break down naturally over time, mitigating the long-lasting environmental impact associated with traditional plastics. The development of such biodegradable foams addresses the growing concern over plastic waste accumulation in landfills and oceans. As consumer preferences shift towards environmentally conscious choices, the integration of sustainable and biodegradable foams in the global foamed plastics market is poised to shape the industry's future, fostering a more circular and eco-friendly approach to material utilization.

Direct order can be placed through this link and get 25% discount on premium report: https://www.marketdigits.com/checkout/4509?lic=s

The Building and Construction Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the Europe Foamed Plastic market, the End-Use segment comprises various categories among which the Building and Construction segment holds the largest market share. Building and construction materials account for over 10 million tonnes of plastic products in the European market. They are increasingly replacing traditional materials due to their inherent advantages. Plastics are generally low-maintenance or maintenance-free and boast long lifespans, conserving valuable resources in our economy. Additionally, plastic foams are widely utilized for thermal insulation, contributing significantly to energy savings. When their lifecycle ends, plastic products used in construction are typically recyclable. With an assumed average working life of 35 years and a technical depreciation rate of 2.85% per year, plastics in construction enable efficient resource utilization. Their lifecycle evaluation often earns high marks compared to alternative materials, indicating their environmental benefits in the building industry.

Segmentations Analysis of Europe Foamed Plastic Market: -

By foam Type Polyurethane ( PU) Foams Polystyrene ( PS) Foams Expanded polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Oriented Polystyrene (OPS) Polyolefin (PO) Foams Polyethylene (PE) Foams Polypropylene (pp) foams Phenolic Foams Others

By End-Use Industry Building and Construction Insulation Soundproofing Insulation and cushioning Others Packaging Protective Packaging Food Trays Disposable Containers Others Furniture And Bedding Mattresses Upholstery Others Automotive Cushioning Soundproofing Interior Components Others Electronics And Appliances Insulation Protective packaging Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/4509

Browse Similar Reports:

Plastic Additives Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Plastic-Rubber Composite Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.