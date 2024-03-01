Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Size/Share Envisaged To Reach USD 1,864.50 Million By 2032, at 6.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredient (Vinegar, Starch, Whey, Fermented Flour, Others); By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market.

The global clean label mold inhibitors market size and share is currently valued at USD 1,066.82 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,864.50 million by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 6.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is a Clean Label Mold Inhibitor? How Big is Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Size/Share?

Clean label mold inhibitors are preservatives that allow the prevention of extending the shelf life of food and mold growth. Products like multigrain, whole wheat, and artisan bread are perfect uses for these elements. Different organic acids and propionic acids are regular feed additives used for this purpose. The need for preservatives has risen as individuals become more concerned with eating hygienic and healthy food.

There are several uses for clean label mold inhibitors in the meat, dairy, baking, and confectionary sectors. Traditionally, the food and feed sectors have employed synthetic mold inhibitors such as benzoates, propionates, and sorbates. Nonetheless, the clean label mold inhibitors market demand has increased due to customers' growing preference for natural and organic ingredients, particularly in the baking sector. Also, in response to the increasing demand from consumers, manufacturers have begun introducing new product formulations, such as jasmine extract, vinegar, cultured whey, and other natural extracts.

Explore Our Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market: Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clean-label-mold-inhibitors-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

OR

Purchase a Thorough Analysis Report with an Extensive Table of Contents, List of Key Players, Key Segment Analysis & Detail Regional Insights @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/3550/2

Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Key Companies

AB Enzymes

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Corbion NV

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Handary SA

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lesaffre et Compagnie

Puratos Group

Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Scoular Company

To Know More About the Research Report, Speak With Our Research Analyst @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clean-label-mold-inhibitors-market/speak-to-analyst

Key Highlights

The need for goods with natural ingredients that offer a harmonic balance of exceptional flavor and sustainable features is driving the expansion of the clean label mold inhibitors industry.

The clean label mold inhibitors market segmentation is mainly based on end-user, ingredient, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increased Demand for Clean Label Products: Growing consumer desire for clean-label products is a major factor driving the clean label mold inhibitors market growth. Clean-label products, which are transparent about the sourcing and processing of their ingredients, are becoming more and more popular with consumers. This trend is advantageous to the clean-label mold inhibitors market report, as producers look for safe and natural substitutes for conventional mold inhibitors to meet consumer demand for clearer food labeling.

Growing consumer desire for clean-label products is a major factor driving the clean label mold inhibitors market growth. Clean-label products, which are transparent about the sourcing and processing of their ingredients, are becoming more and more popular with consumers. This trend is advantageous to the clean-label mold inhibitors market report, as producers look for safe and natural substitutes for conventional mold inhibitors to meet consumer demand for clearer food labeling. Growing Health and Wellness Awareness: Customers are searching for food products that not only taste delicious but also have a positive impact on their health since they are more conscious of their health and wellness. Clean label mold inhibitors, which are frequently made from natural sources, appeal to consumers who are health-conscious and provide the market a boost.

Industry Trends:

Innovative Preservation Techniques: Innovative preservation methods are being investigated by manufacturers in an effort to increase product shelf life without sacrificing their clean label designation. Advanced technologies are being used to prevent mold growth while still adhering to clean label requirements, such as high-pressure processing and modified environment packaging.

Restraints:

Regulatory Compliance and Certification: One major factor impeding the growth of the clean label mold inhibitors industry is regulatory compliance and certification. Manufacturers may need help in achieving clean label certifications and meeting strict regulatory requirements. The time and resources required to navigate through intricate regulatory environments and guarantee compliance with several certification schemes can be high, which can impede clean label mold inhibitors market size expansion.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clean-label-mold-inhibitors-market/request-for-discount-pricing





Segmentation Overview

Fermented Flour Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

For the estimated duration of the clean label mold inhibitors market, the fermented flour sector is expected to increase at a CAGR. Its two benefits, improving food goods' flavor and texture organically and acting as a mold inhibitor for clean labels, are what is causing this spike. In order to satisfy the growing demand for natural and clean alternatives, manufacturers are increasingly using fermented flour as a flexible solution.

Moreover, fermented flour is attractive to consumers looking for more clear and healthful ingredient lists, which opens up possibilities for its use in a variety of culinary applications. Consequently, fermented flour makes a substantial contribution to the growing field of clean-label mold inhibitors, where its versatility makes it a preferred option for producers attempting to strike a balance between efficacy, naturalness, and customer preferences.

The Pharmaceutical Sector Dominated the Market

The pharmaceutical sector is meeting consumer demands for transparency and natural alternatives by expanding its applications to include clean-label mold inhibitors. These inhibitors are necessary to effectively stop the formation of mold, safeguarding the integrity and safety of pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical businesses are gradually introducing clean-label mold inhibitors derived from natural sources, in keeping with the broader clean labeling movement.

Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,864.50 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 1,132.96 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, and others. Segments Covered By Ingredient

By End-User

By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: The growing demand from consumers for clean-label products and their expanding knowledge of natural and transparent components are the reasons behind the region's importance. The adoption of clean-label mold inhibitors is further fueled by North America's strict regulatory environment and a strong emphasis on health and well-being. North America continues to have an unmatched worldwide impact on the market's growth as consumers look for safer and cleaner food options.

Asia Pacific: The clean label mold inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is growing due to its sizable population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness of food safety and quality. The demand for clean-label products in Asia-Pacific, which reflects the region's shifting desires for healthier and more transparent food options, is the primary driving force behind the use of mold inhibitors.

Browse the Detail Report “Clean Label Mold Inhibitors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ingredient (Vinegar, Starch, Whey, Fermented Flour, Others); By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clean-label-mold-inhibitors-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

Ans: The clean label mold inhibitors market size and share are currently valued at USD 1,066.82 million in 2023 and are anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 1,864.50 million by 2032 at a robust 6.4% CAGR over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

On what basis was the market segmented in the report?

Ans: The clean label mold inhibitors industry analysis is mainly based on end-user, ingredient, and region.

Who are the market key players?

Ans: Some of the major players operating in the market are AB Enzymes, Associated British Foods plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Which region holds the largest market share?

Ans: North America holds the largest clean label mold inhibitors market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the clean label mold inhibitors market report based on ingredient, end-user, and region:

By Ingredient Outlook

Vinegar

Starch

Whey

Fermented Flour

Others

By End-User Outlook

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter