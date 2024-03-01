Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Launches “Rethink Acromegaly” Campaign to Provide Important Disease Education and Support to the Acromegaly Community

Rethink Acromegaly is created by Chiesi and members of the acromegaly community to help people living with the condition, along with their caregivers and families, to make informed healthcare decisions

BOSTON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases, today announced the launch of Rethink Acromegaly, a disease education program. Intended to provide audiences with the latest information and resources, RethinkAcromegaly.com serves as a resource to empower people living with acromegaly, their caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

Acromegaly is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by excessive growth hormone production, typically stemming from a benign pituitary tumor. This hormonal imbalance leads to the enlargement of bones, cartilage, and organs, resulting in noticeable physical changes along with less obvious but serious comorbidities. Left untreated, acromegaly can severely impact one’s health, lifespan, and quality of life. The Rethink Acromegaly campaign provides tailored resources for the community. People living with acromegaly and their caregivers will have access to tools to support them in taking charge of their care and getting help managing their disease. Through the program, healthcare professionals will gain valuable insights regarding optimizing patient care through downloadable resources and treatment guidelines.

"At Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, we understand that developing medicines for underserved patient communities is just one piece of the puzzle.” Giacomo Chiesi, Head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, said. “Equipping individuals with rare diseases, caregivers, and their healthcare providers with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate their disease is equally vital. Through Rethink Acromegaly we aim to increase awareness and understanding of this complex condition."

Jill Sisco, President, Acromegaly Community, added, “Living with acromegaly can be grueling and the milestones along the journey from diagnosis through treatment can greatly impact patient’s day-to-day lives. Rethink Acromegaly sheds light on a much-needed paradigm shift in the way this disease is managed. Patient care should be viewed holistically, factoring in quality of life, and I hope that the launch of this program supports the patient community as they work with their health care providers to take charge of their care.”

For more information visit RethinkAcromegaly.com.

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems. Common features of acromegaly are facial changes, intense headaches, joint pain, impaired vision, and enlargement of the hands, feet, tongue, and internal organs. Serious health conditions associated with the progression of acromegaly include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders, and cardiac and cerebrovascular disease. For many patients with acromegaly, despite being biochemically controlled with injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (iSRLs), they still experience persistent acromegaly symptoms.

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases. As a family business, Chiesi Group strives to create a world where it is common to have a therapy for all diseases and acts as a force for good, for society and the planet. The goal of the Global Rare Diseases unit is to ensure equal access so as many people as possible can experience their most fulfilling life. The unit collaborates with the rare disease community around the globe to bring voice to underserved people in the health care system.

For more information visit www.chiesirarediseases.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,500 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

Chiesi Group Media Contact

Chiara Travagin

Rare Communication Manager

Tel: +39 348 8818985

Email c.travagin@chiesi.com

Sky Striar

LifeSci Communications

Tel: 617-797-6672

Email sstriar@lifescicomms.com