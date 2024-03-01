Empowering the Future of Healthcare: How Healthcare Triangle's AI Initiative Sets a New Standard in Patient Care Excellence

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle,” HCTI” or the “Company”), embarks on a major initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) into healthcare, the message is clear: the future of healthcare is unforgiving, and organizations must adapt to AI-enhanced operations or risk significant setbacks. With Grand View Research estimating the AI in healthcare market projected to soar to $53.0 billion by 2024, Healthcare Triangle positions itself at the forefront, offering sophisticated ML models and LLMs to drive unparalleled patient outcomes in a landscape where being AI-enabled is not an option, but a necessity.



Adapting to an Unforgiving Future:

In an era where technological advancements set the pace of progress, Healthcare Triangle’s initiative underscores a stark reality: the future will not be lenient on those who lag in AI adoption. “Either you are AI-enabled, or you lose out big time,” states Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at Healthcare Triangle. This initiative is not just about leveraging organic data; it’s about fundamentally transforming how healthcare providers approach diagnosis, treatment, and patient care through the power of AI and LLMs.

Specialized AI Applications Across Medical Specialties:

Healthcare Triangle's commitment extends into developing AI applications that cater to specific clinical use cases across a myriad of medical specialties. From predictive analytics in oncology to precision medicine in cardiology, the initiative promises to enhance every facet of patient care. This tailored approach signifies a monumental shift towards a healthcare ecosystem where AI-driven insights become integral to clinical decision-making processes, ensuring that healthcare providers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

A Vision for AI-Enabled Healthcare:

“As we navigate towards a future where AI integration becomes synonymous with healthcare excellence, our solutions and services will represent a crucial pivot point,” elaborates Mr. Kumar. “We are setting a new standard for patient care, leveraging AI and LLMs to deliver personalized, predictive, and effective healthcare solutions with our expertise in providing privacy and security adhering to our HITRUST certification and HIPAA compliance. The future is unequivocal in its demand for AI enablement, and with Healthcare Triangle, healthcare providers are equipped to meet this challenge head-on.”

In the face of a rapidly advancing AI and analytics market, Healthcare Triangle's initiative marks a significant stride towards an AI-enabled future. This ensures the uncompromising nature of technological evolution but also guarantees that healthcare providers equipped with AI and LLM solutions that are poised for success, leaving no room for complacency in the relentless pursuit of excellence in patient care.

About Healthcare Triangle:

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, stands at the forefront of healthcare technology, specializing in AI and digital transformation. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence, Healthcare Triangle is dedicated to reshaping healthcare delivery for the better. We collaborate with healthcare entities, including hospitals, health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations, leveraging breakthrough technology and extensive industry expertise to enhance health outcomes through optimized data utilization and cutting-edge information technologies. Holding HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP) – featuring CloudEz™, DataEz™, and readabl.AI – our commitment to the highest standards in data protection and information security is unwavering. Healthcare Triangle serves as a beacon for the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and swift response to evolving business needs and competitive challenges. Thriving in the highly regulated healthcare and life sciences sectors, we excel in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility” and “anticipate.” The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023, subsequent filings and future reports filed with the SEC. All the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contacts