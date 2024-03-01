Vyre Live Announces Opening of Vyre Live Studios DTLA

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYRELive, a subsidiary channel of VYRE Network and Cabo Verde Capital company (“VYRE” or the “Company” - OTC: CAPV) is pleased to announce the opening of VYRE Live Studios DTLA, a center for creativeness in Film, TV and Production that provides rental space and equipment to content creators to turn dreams into reality.

VYRE Live Studios is a two-story creative space equipped with 2,450 sf of open floor sound stage that houses a 40 foot High Definition Projection Wall, a green screen, and a photography studio with on-site lighting and grip. The second floor houses a podcast room, Movie Scoring Digital/Audio Workstation, a music studio, and an executive 16-seat movie theater for private screenings and pitch meetings.

VYRE Live Studios is an asset for VYRE Live and has been curated by VYRE Live’s President Harris Brown as an additional revenue source for the channel through studio and equipment rentals. With VYRE Live having its own studio, the cost for the creation of original content for other VYRE Network channels will be significantly reduced.

VYRE Live Studios is the home for VYRE content provider partners and its niche brands to have an additional resource and space to be creative. I look forward to what will be created out of our studio by not only our internal team, but by content creators that rent our space. – Harris Brown, President of VYRE Live

Content creators, producers, and partnering companies can find out more about VYRE Live Studios DTLA by visiting vyrestudios.com.

ABOUT VYRE LIVE

VYRE Live is the leading event production and live streaming solution for the music industry and special events that provide visual experiences to the world through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, Android, and iPhone. www.VYRELive.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. https://vyrenetwork.com

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@vyrenetwork.com

Social Media @vyrenetwork

