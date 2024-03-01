Deep Water Point & Associates Unveils Revolutionary Contract Vehicle Management Solution

MCLEAN, VA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Water Point & Associates, a federal management consulting, advisory, and growth firm and portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, today launched GWAC NorthStar™, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that makes it easy for businesses to manage contract vehicle opportunities by swiftly and precisely filtering Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC), Multiple Award Contract (MAC), and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) solicitations.

Organizations can tailor GWAC NorthStar™ to identify opportunities aligning with their specific interests and strengths, eliminating cumbersome tasks, and enabling them to accelerate growth through quicker bid decisions.

“We know how fast prime opportunities go in the world of government solicitations. With GWAC NorthStar™, organizations can now rapidly process solicitations and announcements to effectively determine relevant opportunities, expedite the submission of winning proposals, and effectively grow their customer bases,” said Brooke Smith, CEO of Deep Water Point & Associates.

Now, with this trailblazing contract management solution, businesses can reduce the amount of work required to identify relevant opportunities by 48%, decrease associated costs by up to 93%, and eliminate up to 23 labor hours per day, saving at least $745,000 in labor costs annually (figures computed considering GSA GWACs and MAS only).

“Deep Water Point & Associates is thrilled to help organizations immediately begin work on their best opportunities, providing the edge they need to outpace the competition and secure more relevant wins,” added Smith. “GWAC NorthStar™ also allows us to match our agency experts with client opportunities to strengthen the probability of a winning proposal.”

To schedule a demo or learn more about how GWAC NorthStar™ can provide your organization with a strategic growth revolution, financial optimization and increased winning potential visit: https://dwpassociates.com/gwac-northstar/.

About Deep Water Point & Associates

Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) offers a unique combination of government and industry expertise to help businesses succeed in the federal market. The comprehensive range of services offered by DWPA includes business development, capture and proposal, transaction advisory, strategy and management consulting, and market intelligence. The business is composed of over 450 former senior government and industry executives, with experience in the Federal Civilian, DOD, Intelligence Community, and Health and Life Sciences markets.

