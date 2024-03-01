EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Size & Share Estimated to be Wroth USD 11.92 Billion By 2032, at 5.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment Type (Amplifiers, Spectrum Analyzers, EMI Receivers); By Material; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market.

The global EMC shielding and test equipment market size and share are currently valued at USD 7.36 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 11.92 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 5.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is EMC Shielding and Test Equipment? How Big is EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Size & Share?

EMC shielding is any procedure utilized to safeguard a susceptible signal from exterior electromagnetic signals or prohibit a robust signal from escaping and intervening with bordering electronics. The rapidly rising demand for EMC shielding and test equipment market can be attributed to the fact that it can shroud PCB constituents such as IC chips and dynamic elements or connectors and cables between PCBs. EMC is an abbreviation for electromagnetic compatibility, which indicates that a circuit has been outlined with the prohibition of interference by shielding.

The EMC shielding and test equipment market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for cultured electronic gadgets covering several sectors, causing a pronounced requirement for productive electromagnetic similarity solutions. The market scope surfaces because of continuing technological progressions that initiate contemporary substances and testing advances to encounter developing industry demands. Nevertheless, a notable provocation proceeds from the struggle of encountering meticulous testing standards requiring continuing invention and suppleness in EMC solutions to deal with the intricacies of contemporary electronic systems.

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Key Companies

3M

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V.

ETS-Lindgren

HV TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.

Kemtron Ltd

Keysight Technologies

KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Laird Technologies, Inc.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

PPG Industries, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

RTP Company

Tech Etch, Inc.

TUV SUD

Key Highlights

The growing demand for cultured electronic gadgets covering several sectors is pushing toward market expansion.

The EMC shielding and test equipment market segmentation is primarily based on equipment type, material, end-user, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Growing disposable income: Growing earnings, population escalation, and speedy urbanization all assist in the demand for consumer electronics. Because of the work-from-home limitations, sales of electronics involving tablets, laptops, and cell phones escalated in the course of the epidemic. The demand for EMC shielding devices has surged as an outcome of evolving consumer electronic usage. The EMC shielding and test equipment market size is expanding due to the inclination for economical, transparent devices, expeditious slew rates, escalated packaging thickness, escalating clock prevalence, and alternating supply voltages all assist in the market development.

Growing demand in the automotive industry: EMC shielding devices and test equipment are being acquired by a growing diversity of industries involving consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunication, and healthcare so as to guarantee product quality. The EMC shielding and test equipment market sales are soaring as in the near future, the market is anticipated to escalate due to the escalating demand and amalgamation of these devices and equipment for several applications, especially in the automotive industry.

Industry Trends:

Enhanced EMC testing backdrop: In November 2023, AMETEK Inc. initiated the primary 3-phase Teseq coupling network together with a replaceable prevalent radius, CDN 3063A-C100.1. With this invention, the EMC testing backdrop is enhanced, and customers can encounter a broad gamut of test needs with unprecedented flexibility. One notable advancement that tackles the altering needs of EMC testing supplication is the replaceable current range.

Growing acquisition of electric vehicles: The growing acquisition of electric vehicles constitutes a notable scope in several industries. As the world transforms towards viable conveyance, the demand for EVs is speedily escalating. In the EMC shielding and test equipment market, the move dispenses scope towards the market as EVs massively depend on complex electronic systems such as electric power trains and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Guaranteeing the electromagnetic similarity of these systems is important to sustaining the display and security of electric vehicles.

Restraints

Diminished product dimensions: The growing consumer demand for insubstantial and compact electronic commodities is propelling manufacturers to utilize progressive technologies such as consolidated circuits to render commodities that are compact. But this trend bestows provocation in combining EMC shielding into these commodities. The adjacent positioning of constituents, the strain of acquiring prevailing shielding technology to contemporary designs, and growing anxiety about signal encroaching are anticipated to impede market growth in the future.

Segmentation Overview

The Spectrum Analyser Segment Witnessed a Sharp Surge

Based on equipment, the spectrum analyzer segment witnessed a sharp surge. The EMC shielding and test equipment market demand is on the rise due to its broad scope of advantageous attributes and elements such as regulating the escalating complexity of electronic systems. As electronic devices become more universal in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications, there is an increasing requirement for accurate electromagnetic similarity testing. Spectrum analyzers play a crucial part in this by recognizing and inspecting electromagnetic signals covering a broad frequency range.

The Automotive Segment Dominated the Market

Based on end users, the automotive segment dominated the market. The EMC shielding and test equipment market trends include vehicles that are more susceptible to electromagnetic interference due to the growing dependence on electronic constituents such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), relation attributes, and electric powertrains. To warrant the functionality and dependence of these complex electronic systems and to adhere to stringent industry standards and directives, automotive manufacturers are producing notable funding in EMC shielding and testing.

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 11.92 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 7.71 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.6% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Rohde & Schwarz, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Laird Technologies, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, and others. Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Material, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest EMC shielding and test equipment market share due to speedy industrial development and the dilating electronics manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific, especially in nations such as Taiwan, Japan, China, and South Korea. These countries are encountering a notable escalation in electronic device creation, causing an excessive demand for efficacious electromagnetic compatibility solutions.

Europe: This region is anticipated to be the fastest growing because of strict government legislation and directives targeted at maintaining the standard of the commodity. To enhance product security, environmental wellness, and framework lifecycles, the government progressed an aggregate of directives.

Browse the Detail Report “EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment Type (Amplifiers, Spectrum Analyzers, EMI Receivers); By Material; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/emc-shielding-and-test-equipment-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the key companies in the EMC shielding and test equipment market?

Ans: The key companies in the market are Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Rohde & Schwarz, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Laird Technologies, Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

What is the CAGR estimated to be calculated for the market?

Ans: The CAGR estimated to be calculated for the market is 5.6%.

What are the key segments covered?

Ans: The key segments covered are equipment type, material, end-user, and region.

What will be the market value estimated by the end of 2032?

Ans: The EMC shielding and test equipment market value is anticipated to reach USD 11.92 billion by 2032.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the EMC shielding and test equipment market report based on equipment type, material, end-user and region:

By Equipment Type Outlook

Amplifiers

Spectrum Analyzers

EMI Receivers

Signal Generators

EMC Test Chambers

Transient Generators

Others

By Material Outlook

EMC Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Coatings & Paints

EMC Filters

By End User Outlook

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

