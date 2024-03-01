Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Drug Pipeline Insight Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 70+ Companies and 80+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD).



Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Emerging Drugs

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio



LBS-008 is a first-in-class oral therapy that prevents the buildup of toxins (A2E) in the eye that cause Stargardt disease and contribute to atrophic Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD). The toxins are by-products of the eye's visual cycle which are produced from vitamin A. LBS-008 works by reducing and modulating a carrier protein, Retinol-Binding Protein 4 (RBP4) that is to transport vitamin A to the eye.

LBS-008 does not directly interfere with the visual cycle, and therefore is unlikely to affect the visual cycle rate. LBS-008 received US and EU orphan drug designation (ODD) in 2017 and 2018, and rare pediatric disease designation (RPD) from the FDA in 2018 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Dry AMD.



XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics



Xiflam, an orally administered NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor with broad application that is formulated as a tablet. InflammX will initially focus on the ophthalmic indications of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), the intermediate stage of Aged-Related Macular Degeneration (iAMD) and the Geographic Atrophy (GA) form of AMD.

Xiflam's unique mechanism of action and its ability to cross the blood-brain and blood-retinal barriers provide a novel therapeutic approach for treating retinal diseases with an orally administered tablet capable of treating both eyes simultaneously. This disruptive technology can provide a much needed clinical alternative for treating the millions of patients with diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy.



OCU410: Ocugen



OCU410 (AAV-RORA) is a modifier gene therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD). OCU410 utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the RORA (RAR Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. Various genes associated with AMD are regulated by RORA.

The RORA protein plays an important role in lipid metabolism and demonstrates an anti-inflammatory role, which we believe could be a potential therapeutic candidate for dry AMD based on in-vitro and in-vivo (animal model) studies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Dry AMD.



OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals



OLX301A aims to be a first-in-class therapeutics for treating both dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The program targets a gene that plays a major role in retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell damage. Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat patients with both geographic atrophy (GA) and wet AMD, and one drug approved for GA is with concern regarding its efficacy. OLX301A has the potential to be a novel drug for wet AMD patients who is not responsive to conventional VEGF therapies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Dry AMD.



GS030: Gensight Biologics



GS030 is an innovative combination of two complementary components: A gene therapy product encoding a photo activatable channel rhodopsin protein, delivered via a modified AAV2 vector known as AAV2 7m8 and biomimetic goggles that stimulate the engineered retinal cells. GS030 uses optogenetics, a biologic technique that involves the transfer of a gene that encodes for a light-sensitive protein, which in turn causes neuronal cells to respond to light stimulation.

GS030 includes a bio-engineered AAV2 gene therapy vector that introduces the gene of a photosensitive protein (to which we have exclusive rights in ontogenetic) into the nucleus of the target cells, in case the retinal ganglion cells, or RGCs. Currently the drug is currently in the preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Dry AMD.



Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD): Therapeutic Assessment



Major Players in Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD)

There are approx. 70+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD). The companies which have their Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Belite Bio

Phases



The report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD): Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) drugs.



Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Report Insights

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

