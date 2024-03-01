PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report 2024: Clinical Assessment of Over 200 Drugs Being Developed by More than 180 Companies

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Competitive Landscape, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors - Competitive landscape, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ drugs in PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

In June 2023, Qilu Pharmaceutical presented trials in Progress poster presentation on QL1706 (iparomlimab/tuvonralimab), an innovative bifunctional antibody for immunotherapy, in two Phase III non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) clinical studies at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2023).

In May 2023, Summit Therapeutics announced that the first United States-based patient has been enrolled in the Phase III HARMONi study. HARMONi is a Phase III multiregional, randomized, double-blinded study. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed after treatment with a third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) such as osimertinib.

In May 2023, Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences announced updated results from an interim analysis of the ARC-7 study in patients with first-line, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) 50% without epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) mutations. Progression-free survival curves showed early separation of both domvanalimab-containing arms from the zimberelimab arm, which was consistently maintained, and supports the potential therapeutic benefit of inhibiting the TIGIT pathway.

In April 2023, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., announced a clinical collaboration with BeiGene to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AllocetraT, an investigational macrophage-reprogramming cell therapy, in combination with tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage solid tumors.

In January 2023, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), announced that CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ("Roche") to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma . Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study.

In December 2022, Akeso announced a collaboration and license agreement (the "Agreement") with Summit Therapeutics Inc., to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan (the "License Territories"). In addition, the Company will co-brand the product in the License Territories.

In September 2022, Merck announced that KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, received four new approvals from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW):

KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery for patients with hormone receptor-negative and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, based on data from the KEYNOTE-522 trial;

KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of certain patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions, based on data from the KEYNOTE-564 trial

KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with advanced or recurrent cervical cancer with no prior chemotherapy who are not amenable to curative treatment, based on data from the KEYNOTE-826 trial

KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma after complete resection, based on data from the KEYNOTE-716 trial

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors drugs?

How many PD-1 AND PD-L1 Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Merck

Laekna Therapeutics

Genentech

Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celgene

MedImmune

Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech

Lepu Biopharma

Harbour BioMed

Curis

BeiGene

Apollomics

STCube Pharmaceuticals

Aptevo Therapeutics

Atridia

Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Orum Therapeutics

EMD Serono

Key Products

Envafolimab

Keytruda

FAZ053

TECENTRIQ

Durvalumab

SG 12473

LP 002

HBM 9027

CA 170

Tislelizumab

Geptanolimab

STT 01

Adebrelimab

APVO-711

LB-101

Research programme:

PD-1-Cbl-b

Bintrafusp alfa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cdjb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.