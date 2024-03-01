Endexx Corporation Announces Transition to New Auditor Amid Strategic Evolution

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC), a pioneer in the plant-based wellness sector, today disclosed a pivotal update to its corporate governance framework. Following a comprehensive review and in alignment with our strategic vision for growth and transparency, Endexx has made the decisive move to engage Victor Mokuolu, CPA PLLC (VMCPA) as our new independent auditor, effective from the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. This transition is detailed in our recent Form 8-K/A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The decision to part ways with our previous auditors, Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. (T&S), was ratified by our Board of Directors on February 9, 2024. It's imperative to note that this change was necessitated by a series of challenges, including delays and disagreements which we believe were not in the best interest of our company and its stakeholders. Despite our efforts to resolve these matters, it became clear that a change was necessary to uphold our commitment to the highest standards of accuracy, transparency, and accountability in our financial reporting.

The engagement of VMCPA marks a significant milestone in Endexx’s journey. Finding a new auditor under such circumstances was a challenging endeavor, reflecting our determination to align with partners who share our values and commitment to excellence. VMCPA brings a fresh perspective and a high level of expertise that we believe will be instrumental in our continued growth and success.

This auditor transition is one of many steps we are taking to strengthen our corporate governance, enhance operational efficiencies, and drive sustainable growth. We are confident that this change aligns with our strategic goals and the long-term interests of our shareholders.

Endexx Corporation is on a path of strategic evolution, with a focus on expanding our market reach, enhancing our product offerings, and delivering value to our shareholders. We are committed to navigating these changes with integrity, transparency, and a forward-looking approach.

We appreciate the patience and support of our shareholders during this transition period. Endexx looks forward to a future filled with opportunity, growth, and innovation. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to advance our mission of delivering high-quality, plant-based wellness products to consumers worldwide.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butter, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide a functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

