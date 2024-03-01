Brooklyn, New York, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market is driven by the growing demand for digital transformation in healthcare and the shift towards patient-centric healthcare.
Key Market Trends
- Personalization and Customization: There is a growing demand for personalized and customized engagement experiences as per the specific needs and preferences of individual healthcare providers, patients, and other stakeholders. Next-gen platforms are leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning algorithms to deliver highly targeted content, recommendations, and interactions, enhancing engagement and satisfaction.
- Integration of Virtual Health Services: With the rise of telemedicine and virtual care, there is an increased emphasis on integrating virtual health services into customer engagement platforms. These platforms incorporate virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and digital health coaching to provide patients with comprehensive and convenient healthcare experiences.
- Emphasis on Data Security and Compliance: Data security and regulatory compliance remain paramount concerns in the life sciences sector, particularly regarding the collection, storage, and use of sensitive health information. By addressing these concerns, platforms can build trust and confidence among users while fostering long-term engagement and loyalty.
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market from 2024 to 2029
- As per the application outlook, the customer experience management segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market from 2024 to 2029
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
- Veeva, Pitcher, Exeevo, IQVIA, Salesforce, Trueblue, WhizAI, ACTO, Viseven, Aktana, Seismic, Allego, ODAIA, Bigtincan, and Tellius, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market
By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Software
- Services
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Customer Experience Management
- Social Media Management
- Brand Management
- Compliance Management
- Others
By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Research Institutes
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
