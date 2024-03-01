HotelPlanner Partners with Grand Designs Live as Official Hotel Provider

LONDON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with Grand Designs Live, one of UK’s leading design events, to share revenue on attendee hotel bookings as their Official Hotel Provider.



The Grand Designs Live home event takes place at Excel London from May 4 – 12, 2024, as well as from October 2-6 2024 at NEC Birmingham. The show is full of design ideas, advice, and inspiration from a wide array of exhibitors, experts and live talks across four unique Project Zones: Build, Kitchen & Bathrooms, Gardens and Interiors.

Now in its 21st year, Grand Designs Live attracts affluent consumers who are loyal to the brand and passionate about home design, from serious self-builders, renovators, extenders, and home improvers. Grand Designs Live events offer hands-on inspiration, information, and practical guidance for home builders and for everyone who works in home design.

“We are delighted to be working with HotelPlanner as our preferred accommodation partner to ensure our exhibitors and visitors get the best deals with negotiated hotel rates,” says Richard Morey, Director, Grand Designs Live.

“We’re excited to be the official accommodations provider for Grand Designs Live, an enduring mainstay in design and home builder events in the UK,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “This partnership enables all attendees to find the best price and value for their hotel stay during both annual events in London and Birmingham, while driving additional revenue to both cities.”

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

About Grand Designs Live

Grand Designs Live is now in its 19th year and is owned and run by award-winning event organisers Media 10 Ltd. The full list of celebrity guests are due to be confirmed soon. The transaction fee is £1.70. Please note that this fee is per transaction and not per ticket. Children aged 15 and undergo free when accompanied by a paying adult (maximum of 2 children per paying adult). Calls cost 7p per minute plus your company’s access charge. Tickets are available to buy now from £13 via the Grand Designs Live website https://www.granddesignslive.com/ticket-info. Show timings are 10:00 – 17:00. To keep up with the latest news and announcements, follow Grand Designs Live: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts

For more information, imagery and celebrity interview requests, please contact the Grand Designs Live office on +44 (0)20 3897 0333 or granddesignslive@klaxonn.co.uk.

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer

HotelPlanner

Philip.ballard@hotelplanner.com