Sage Transform 2024 Unveils Sage Copilot and Introduces Groundbreaking Tech Innovations, Product Enhancements, and Strategic Partnerships at its Flagship Event

Innovations include an AI-powered productivity assistant, Sage Intacct enhancements,

strategic collaboration agreement with AWS and partnership with Sportable

TORONTO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), announces several significant announcements at Sage Transform 2024, its annual conference in Las Vegas, February 26 – 29, 2024. As AI continues to transform finance and accounting, Sage is empowering customers with AI-powered solutions that solve business challenges while elevating the value of human work.

At Sage Transform 2024, the company unveils Sage Copilot, its AI-powered productivity assistant and product enhancements to Sage Intacct. Sage has also signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS that will help customers grow and scale their business into the future. In addition, the sports partnership with Sportable will deliver AI-led insights for sports fans across North America and globally.

Announcements at Sage Transform 2024 include:

Sage Copilot drives efficiency & growth for SMBs and accountants with generative AI : Sage’s new AI-powered productivity assistant, Sage Copilot, acts as a trusted team member, handling administrative and repetitive tasks in ‘real-time’, while recommending ways for customers to create more time and space to focus on growing and scaling their businesses. Sage Copilot automates workflows, identifies errors and generates actionable insights for businesses and accountants’ needs. Sage Copilot helps with forecasting, cashflow management and generating and sending invoices with simple, natural language commands. Sage Copilot’s accuracy, security and trust have been prioritized every step of the way, combined with expert support, robust encryption, access controls, and compliance with data protection regulations.



Sage announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to enable AI-powered solutions for SMBs: Sage signs a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to significantly enhance how SMBs optimize their operations with generative AI. Sage will develop a domain-specific LLM for accounting and compliance using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Lex. This specialized accounting and compliance-focused LLM will initially inform Sage's new AI-powered assistant, Sage Copilot, and serve as a robust foundation designed to enable SMBs to navigate local accounting and compliance applications. Powered by AWS, the LLM will have the capability to process and analyze vast amounts of data swiftly and efficiently. The agreement will also enable Sage and AWS to help SMBs successfully navigate the complexities of modern finance and address environmental responsibilities with cutting-edge solutions like Sage Earth on AWS Marketplace.



Sage Intacct unveils new features to streamline operations and boost productivity: The latest Sage Intacct product enhancements enable organizations to drive more productivity, optimize and automate project management tasks through powerful AI capabilities that improve efficiency, with improved data and operational workflows. Updates include Sage Intacct's AI-powered Project & Resource Management, and Forms and Operational Flows, to give companies greater visibility into resourcing and keeping projects on time while helping them work better and get more done.



Sage bolsters its position in Construction & Real Estate with cutting-edge solutions that help construction businesses thrive: Sage has expanded its construction portfolio to deliver the most complete and comprehensive end-to-end cloud solution available in the industry, offering solutions for preconstruction, operations, and financials. Solutions include Sage Estimating with BidMatrix, Sage Construction Management, and Sage Intacct Construction, enabling businesses to effectively manage projects from bid to closeout.



Sage brings expertise in data and insights to global sports via partnership with Sportable: Sage partners with Sportable, a global data collection and analytics platform, to bring deeper, AI-led insights to the biggest sports in North America and beyond. The strategic marketing partnership follows Sage's role as 'Official' and 'Insights' Partner to well-known brands including Major League Baseball and builds on its commitment to unleash potential through data, as it does every day for millions of SMB customers. Sage and Sportable will develop a global sports index, bringing together millions of AI-led insights generated across the sports world by Sportable technology. It will provide open access for anyone to identify trends and better understand key indicators of high performance and game strategy. The first index to be launched will be rugby-focused, with future versions planned for soccer, American football and more.



On the closing day of Sage Transform 2024, Cath Keers, Chief Marketing Officer, Sage, announced the conference will transition to a new flagship event series that brings together the entire Sage ecosystem and its customers, to be held in both London, UK, and Atlanta, GA - the company’s North American headquarters. The North American edition will take place at the World Congress Center from November 4 - 7, 2024.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.