Global Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) and Heated Herbal Products (HHP) Markets Analysis Report 2018-2023

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the physical samples of heat-not-burn type consumables: 156 heated sticks series by 118 brands, released globally within the period from June 2018 to August 2023. Heets size is the major size type of heated sticks, it takes about 80% of the entire number of releases.

According to heated sticks releases analysis, herbal and heated tobacco stick were almost equally distributed in the observed period. During the observed period released 14 iluma-compatible (Smartcore-compatible) heated sticks and 12 heated sticks with other innovations, this means that the market is adapting to the current trend of Iluma devices and more products will be offered in the near future to fit the transformation speed of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

1.1. Heated consumables classification

1.1.1. Heated consumables by size types

1.1.2. Heated consumables by main substance

1.1.3. Heated consumables by substance density

1.1.4. Heated consumables by main active substance

1.1.5. Heated consumables by construction

1.1.6. Heated consumables by additive compounds

1.1.7. Heated consumables by compatible heater

1.1.8. Heated consumables by lifecycle type

1.1.9. Heated consumables by the intended puffs quantity and session time

1.1.10. Heated consumables by pressure drop value

1.1.11. Heated consumables by owner

1.1.12. Heated consumables by manufacturing country

1.1.13. Heated consumables by intended heater type

Companies Mentioned

Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands,

Japan Tobacco International,

China National Tobacco Company,

China Tobacco Heilongjiang Industrial Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Jiangsu Industrial Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Hubei Industrial Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Jiangxi Industrial LLC,

Shanghai Tobacco Group Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Zhejiang Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corporation (TTL),

HongYunHongHe Tobacco Group Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Yunnan Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Henan China Tobacco Industry Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Shandong Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Hongta Tobacco (Group) Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Heilongjiang Industrial Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Guizhou Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Sichuan China Tobacco Industrial Co., Ltd.,

China Tobacco Heilongjiang Industrial Co., Ltd.,

Guangdong China Tobacco Industry Co., Ltd.,

Sunfa Technology Co., Ltd.,

Amamoke Tobacco (cambodia) Co., Ltd.

