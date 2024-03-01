AREXVY for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Market Size, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2024-2032: Focus on 7MM - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AREXVY Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"AREXVY Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about AREXVY for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the AREXVY for RSV in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the AREXVY for RSV.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the AREXVY market forecast analysis for RSV in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in RSV.



Drug Summary



AREXVY (GSK3844766A) contains a recombinant subunit pre-fusion RSV antigen combined with GSK's proprietary AS01 adjuvant, which is also used in the company's shingles vaccine. The antigen plus adjuvant combination may help overcome the natural age-related decline in immunity that contributes to the challenge of protecting older adults from RSV disease.



Phase I/II interim safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity data of GSK's RSV candidate vaccine in young adults and older adults aged 60-80 showed that within 1-month post immunization, the adjuvant candidate vaccine, as well as other vaccine formulations tested, was well tolerated and induced a robust humoral and cellular immunity compared with baseline. The selected formulation of the candidate vaccine showed in the 60-80-year-old vaccines that 1-month post-vaccination.

AREXVY Analytical Perspective

In-depth AREXVY Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of AREXVY for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



AREXVY Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of AREXVY for RSV covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence AREXVY dominance.

Other emerging products for RSV are expected to give tough market competition to AREXVY and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of AREXVY in RSV.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of AREXVY from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the AREXVY in RSV.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the AREXVY description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Elaborated details on AREXVY regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the AREXVY research and development activities in RSV across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around AREXVY.

The report contains forecasted sales of AREXVY for RSV till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for RSV.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for AREXVY in RSV.

