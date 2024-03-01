Company Announcement no. 145 – 2024

Copenhagen, March 1st, 2024

Publication of 2023 Annual Report delayed due to illness

According to its financial calendar and planning, GreenMobility’s 2023 Annual Report was planned for publication on 7 March 2024. However, due to illness in the team, the internal processes have been delayed more than planned for.



Therefore, GreenMobility will postpone the publication of the 2023 Annual Report until 14 March 2024.

The postponement is not related to the report or the audit process.

Contact and further information

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08, jhe@greenmobility.com

