Humacyte, Inc. to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

DURHAM, N.C., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Sander, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, in Boston, MA on Monday, March 4, 2024. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



Event: TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

Presentation: Monday, March 4, 12:50 p.m. ET

Webcast: Access the live presentation here. https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen154/huma/2011378

A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation on the Events & Presentations portion of the Humacyte website.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial product candidates, a portfolio of HAVs, are currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous (“AV”) access for hemodialysis, and peripheral artery disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma also has received an RMAT designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Forward-Looking Statements

