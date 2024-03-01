14/2024・Trifork Holding AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 14 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 March 2024

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive program (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork's Remuneration Policy.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 10,232 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 10,232 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 10,232 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares

















ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 6,816 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 6,816 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares. c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 6,816 d) Aggregated information

—

Aggregated volume —

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Information and questions

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with ist customers. The company has more than 1,200 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 62 million video views online. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment