OCALIVA for Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC) Drug Landscape Report 2024: Market Size, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2023 and 2024-2032 - Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK

This research report provides comprehensive insights about OCALIVA for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the six major markets. A detailed picture of the OCALIVA for PBC in the 6MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the OCALIVA for PBC.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the OCALIVA market forecast analysis for PBC in the 6MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PBC.



Drug Summary



Obeticholic acid, trade name OCALIVA, is a semi-synthetic bile acid analog with the chemical structure 6a-ethyl-chenodeoxycholic acid. It is used as a drug to treat PBC and is undergoing development for several other liver diseases and related disorders. OCALIVA is specifically indicated for treating PBC in combination with UDCA in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA. It is supplied as a tablet for oral administration.



OCALIVA is a farnesoid X receptor (FXR), an agonist. FXR is a nuclear receptor expressed in the liver and intestine. FXR is a key regulator of bile acid, inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic pathways. FXR activation decreases the intracellular hepatocyte concentrations of bile acids by suppressing de novo synthesis from cholesterol and increasing the transport of bile acids from the hepatocytes. These mechanisms limit the overall size of the circulating bile acid pool while promoting choleresis, thus reducing hepatic exposure to bile acids.



Dosage: The recommended starting dosage and titration regimen of OCALIVA depends on the disease stage for patients who have not achieved an adequate biochemical response to an appropriate dosage of UDCA for at least 1 year or who are intolerant to UDCA.



Administration: Take with or without food. For patients taking bile acid-binding resins, take OCALIVA at least 4 h before or 4 h after taking a bile acid-binding resin or at as great an interval as possible.



OCALIVA Analytical Perspective

In-depth OCALIVA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of OCALIVA for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the six major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



OCALIVA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of OCALIVA for PBC covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence OCALIVA dominance.

Other emerging products for PBC are expected to give tough market competition to OCALIVA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of OCALIVA in PBC.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of OCALIVA from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the OCALIVA in PBC.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the OCALIVA description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Elaborated details on OCALIVA regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the OCALIVA research and development activities in PBC across the United States and Europe.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around OCALIVA.

The report contains forecasted sales of OCALIVA for PBC till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PBC.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for OCALIVA PBC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. OCALIVA Overview in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. OCALIVA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of OCALIVA in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.2. 6MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of OCALIVA in the 6MM for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of OCALIVA in the United States for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.2. Market Size of OCALIVA in Germany for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.3. Market Size of OCALIVA in France for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.4. Market Size of OCALIVA in Italy for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.5. Market Size of OCALIVA in Spain for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

5.3.6. Market Size of OCALIVA in the United Kingdom for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



