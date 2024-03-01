DIOS to pursue lithium exploration work on 5 James Bay properties, Quebec

MONTREAL, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (TSX-V: DOS) is preparing a late spring follow-up field campaign on 5 James Bay lithium projects in Lower Eastmain greenstone belt.



A mapping and sampling program was undertaken on 4 wholly-owned properties last September: LeCaron, Lithium-Nord, Nemiscau-Nord and East-Clarkie. The focus was on Lithium-bearing pegmatites (LCT type) on selected favourable target-areas. Due to limited time and helicopter and ground accessibility, Dios field program covered less than 12% of the claims of these 4 projects. Follow-up is planned as soon as possible to cover large areas yet to explore on the claims.

Anomalous values in LCT-type elements were considered to provide regional targets for a follow-up exploration program or increase knowledge of unit geochemistry.

Some samples yielded anomalous values in context of lithium-bearing pegmatites exploration:

429333: 286 ppm Li2O (133ppm Li), 63ppm Cesium, 295ppm Rb, 0.25ppm Ta;

429086= 53.8ppm Li2O (25ppm Li), 80.4ppm Cs, 592ppm Rb, 2.8ppm Ta;

429068= 30.1ppm Li2O (14ppm Li), 11.1ppm Cs, 725ppm Rb, 0.25ppm Ta.

Rocks with fertile signature are also observed in northwestern-most part of Lithium-Nord property (where anomalous values were also obtained): Nb/Ta versus Mg/Li ratios values corresponding to fertile magma (Selway et al. 2005). This corresponds to the western periphery of Uskawasis3 unit as was mapped by the MERN, just south of lake sediments yielding high lithium values. That sector may be favourable for LCT pegmatites occurrence or at least more evolved magma.

Some 141 samples were collected from 194 outcrops visited and analyzed by ICP-MS after sodium peroxide fusion at SGS laboratories, with 7 controls inserted for some 5% of total samples. No lithium minerals were observed in pegmatites in 2023 small exploration program.

In 2024, follow-up prospection will focus on first-priority Lithium-Nord and LeCaron projects. Other follow-up will target intermediate-priority work on East Clarkie and Eastern LeCaron including newly acquired claims. A first reconnaissance is planned on Pontax-Nord project. Large part of claims remains to be explored. Technical content of this release was reviewed by H. Desbiens M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 Qualified Person.

About Dios Exploration Inc.

DIOS is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on lithium and gold-copper in James Bay glacial lands, with 1,372 wholly-owned claims for 72,132 hectares (721sq. km) without any royalties along major greenstone belt geological contact in Eeyou Istchee, including Lithium Nord, LeCaron, East-Clarkie, Nemiscau North, Pontax North lithium properties and Au33-Lithium33 lithium-gold, K2 copper-gold, and 33 Carats gold properties, all in Quebec renowned mining jurisdiction. The strength of DIOS’s lithium projects lies in their prospective location in James Bay Eeyou Istchee along a major greenstone belt geological structure also home to Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. DIOS’s strong technical team has recognized expertise with more than 30 years experience in mineral management and exploration projects, particularly in glacial terranes, and in building strong relationships with local communities. All exploration programs are subject to DIOS’ strict CSR guidelines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, M.Sc. P.Geo, 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com