ATTENTION NASDAQ: HUT INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Hut 8 Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague advises investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Hut 8 Corp. (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUT) on behalf of purchasers of Hut 8’s securities between November 9, 2023 and January 18, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Hut 8 securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 8, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Hut 8 is a crypto currency and data mining company which mines Bitcoin and delivers computing services to enterprise customers. Hut 8 formed following the November 2023 merger of Hut 8 Mining Corp. and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. (“USBTC”) (the “Merger”).

On January 18, 2024, J Capital Research published a report which alleged, inter alia, that Hut 8’s merger with USBTC was premised on a number of alleged misstatements, including that: (1) USBTC had an “undisclosed related party” as one of its largest shareholders, (2) one of USBTC’s core assets, the King Mountain JV, “has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet,” and (3) the Company had misstated certain finances of the King Mountain JV by failing to account for certain interest expenses. The J Capital Research report stated that USBTC had a value estimated to be 70% less than the approximately $745 million that Hut 8 paid to acquire it.

Following this news, Hut 8’s stock price fell $2.16, or 23.3%, to close at $7.12 per share on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

According to the complaint and throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) one of USBTC’s largest shareholders is an undisclosed related party; (2) USBTC’s core asset - the King Mountain JV - has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; and (3) the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated.

