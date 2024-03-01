A&O Shearman Announces First Senior Leadership Roles

London and New York, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allen & Overy (A&O) and Shearman & Sterling (Shearman) today announced the first of several senior leadership roles for the combined firm A&O Shearman, taking effect on May 1, 2024. Additional senior and other leadership appointments for the new firm will be drawn from both firms and announced in due course.

Khalid Garousha has been elected as senior partner and Hervé Ekué has been elected as managing partner of A&O Shearman.

Adam Hakki, current senior partner at Shearman, has been appointed co-chair of the global A&O Shearman board and executive committee, and will also lead the firm’s U.S. business as its chair. Adam will continue to actively represent clients in addition to his senior leadership duties.

Doreen Lilienfeld will serve as co-managing partner of the U.S. business and will also continue to represent clients in addition to this role.

All appointments are effective from May 1, 2024.

Khalid Garousha, senior partner, said: “I am honored that the partnership has put its trust in me to lead A&O Shearman as its first senior partner.

“Working closely with Hervé, Adam, Doreen, and other senior leadership, as A&O Shearman we will take forward our combined expertise and deep legal knowledge to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their increasingly complex legal and commercial challenges, wherever they and we operate in the world.”

Adam Hakki, co-chair of the A&O Shearman global board and executive committee and chair of the firm’s U.S. business, said: “I am honored and excited to be taking on these senior leadership roles for A&O Shearman. I am very much looking forward to working closely with our soon-to-be new partners and leadership team to deliver on our shared vision for an unparalleled global elite firm, centered on providing the highest level of service to clients in their most important matters worldwide. I am also pleased that these leadership roles have been designed to allow me to both serve the firm as a leader and actively represent clients in their most significant matters.”

Hervé Ekué, managing partner, said: “I look forward to working as managing partner of A&O Shearman with Khalid, Adam and Doreen to create an environment which embraces and values our people and enables them to grow, thrive and flourish both as individuals and as part of this transformational new firm.”

Doreen Lilienfeld, co-managing partner of the U.S. business, said: “With A&O Shearman we are creating a new industry leader with truly global capabilities, and being part of this journey is incredibly exciting. We will serve clients as an integrated global law firm, preeminent in all our markets, and we will do so with a forward-looking approach to delivering excellence and innovation. I am excited for what is to come and the opportunity to play a leadership role in the firm’s growing U.S. business.”

Wim Dejonghe, current senior partner at A&O, added: “A&O Shearman will bring together some of the greatest legal talent in the world while maintaining a focus on clients, our people and wider society. I’m delighted to pass the leadership baton to Khalid, Hervé, Adam and Doreen on May 1, and I wish them all every success in their new roles at A&O Shearman.”

In May 2023, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced a planned merger to create a unique global law firm named Allen Overy Shearman Sterling—A&O Shearman for short. Together, A&O Shearman will have ~3,900 lawyers and ~800 partners across 48 offices.

In October 2023, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced that the partnerships of both firms voted in favor of merging to create A&O Shearman, the first fully-integrated global elite law firm. More than 99% of the votes cast at each firm were in favor of the merger—a powerful testament to the strength of the combination and partner support for it. The firms are now embarking on a period of active integration planning while they work together toward final closing of the transaction. The target date for the merger to be completed by is May 2024.

Khalid Garousha, senior partner

Khalid is A&O’s interim global managing partner and regional managing partner for the Middle East and Turkey, working alongside current senior partner Wim Dejonghe. Based in the UAE since 2000, Khalid has been one of the Middle East’s leading M&A and equity capital markets practitioners over the past two decades, working on many of the region’s landmark corporate and ECM transactions over that time.

Adam Hakki, co-chair of the global board and executive committee, and chair of the firm’s U.S. business

A preeminent litigator based in New York, Adam Hakki currently serves as Shearman’s senior partner and chair. Adam was named a Litigator of the Year by The American Lawyer in both 2023 and 2021, has been named a Securities or Banking MVP by Law360 five years in a row, and is one of only four lawyers ranked as a “Star Individual” by Chambers USA in New York for Securities Litigation.

Hervé Ekué, managing partner

Currently A&O’s Paris managing partner, having held the role since 2018, Hervé specialises in debt capital markets and derivatives, including derivative transactions across a broad range of asset classes, structured repurchase transactions and securities lending. He also advises financial institutions and corporates on financial law, with a focus on the structuring and issuance of debt, hybrid, digital and derivative securities. Hervé led the team who advised on the first ever multi-dealer digital bond issuance in Europe registered on a blockchain.

Doreen Lilienfeld, co-managing partner of the U.S. business

Based in New York, Doreen Lilienfeld currently serves as Shearman’s global managing partner. Doreen previously served as the Practice Group Leader for the Global Governance & Advisory Practice Group; Compensation, Governance and ERISA/Private Clients at Shearman.

