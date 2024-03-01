Briggs & Riley and Comfort Cases Continue Partnership to Support Youth in Foster Care

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its continuing dedication to charitable efforts, premium luggage brand Briggs & Riley announces the next phase of its partnership with Comfort Cases , an international non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care. Starting today, and running throughout the month of March, Briggs & Riley customers can directly help youth in and entering foster care by participating in the “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” promotion. For every order of $99 or more placed on Briggs-Riley.com, a new duffle bag will be donated to Comfort Cases.



Comfort Cases takes each bag and fills them with never-used essential items for youth entering the foster care system, including: new pajamas, a blanket, a towel, a hygiene kit (soap, shampoo, conditioner, etc.), a book, journal/coloring book, crayons/pencils and a stuffed animal. Each Comfort Case™ backpack also comes with a Comfort XL Duffle bag (retail $150) also provided by Briggs & Riley.

“What people don’t understand is that it has been common practice for youth being placed in foster care to be handed nothing more than a trash bag to put their few belongings in,” states Comfort Cases CEO and founder Rob Scheer, who was in foster care himself from age 12-18, and has since adopted 5 children all who were in the foster care system. “It’s tough enough for children to be put in foster care, but where is the respect and dignity in being handed a trash bag? But thanks to the Good Humans at Briggs & Riley, and their wonderful customers, we will be able to provide our children with these amazing products that will truly make a difference in their lives.”

More than 700 children enter the foster care system every day. Handing them a trash bag for their belongings continues the feeling of neglect and not mattering to the world. Since being founded in 2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 250,000 Comfort and Comfort XLs packed throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

The partnership with Briggs & Riley began in 2020 during National Adoption Awareness Month and has continued over the years, including just last month in February during the annual “A Case for Giving” event, where customers could donate gently used luggage to participating retailers around the country. In return, they received a credit towards a new Briggs & Riley rolling bag and all donated bags were then distributed to a charities including Comfort Cases.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with Comfort Cases and the opportunity to encourage our customers to be part of such a good cause,” said Richard Krulik, CEO of Briggs & Riley. “While it might seem like a simple donation, it’s amazing to see how these bags can truly make a difference in the lives of youth entering the foster care system. The work that Rob and the Comfort Cases team have dedicated their lives to is admirable, and Briggs & Riley is proud to play a part in it.”

For further details about this program, please visit www.briggs-riley.com or visit www.comfortcases.org.

About Briggs & Riley

Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand that is dedicated to enabling a life well-lived enriched by travel, full of discovery and meaningful experiences. Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is committed to delivering extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Inspired to lead the way, from introducing the world’s first wheeled travelcase to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, Briggs & Riley’s travelware is thoughtfully designed with smart solutions and meaningful consistency, made to last for life. For more information, please visit www.briggs-riley.com

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 250,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.comfortcases.org.

