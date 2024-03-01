ZTX Ushers in Digital Real Estate Era

Singapore, Singapore , March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, is introducing on-chain real estate property within its immersive virtual world experience. The new release of the ZTX beta application, scheduled for next week, will offer the long-awaited debut of ZTX Genesis Homes.

ZTX Genesis Homes are a collection of 4,000 digital houses, each with different combinations of rarity traits, that offer to its homeowners a unique type of premium real estate inside the 3D ZTX world. The digital collectibles, which exist as NFTs, have soared to the top of the Arbitrum network in terms of trading volume despite having only launched six months ago. ZTX homeowners were also airdropped a special allocation of $ZTX tokens during the ZTX token launch, and homeowners will remain eligible to receive unique allocations of token rewards in the future.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX said: “We are ecstatic to finally bring to life the Genesis Homes as an explorable part of the immersive ZTX world. Users will be able to walk inside their bespoke Genesis Homes and enjoy one-of-a-kind interior and exterior experiences. Homeowners will also be able to gradually unlock more benefits and exclusive opportunities available to them via the Genesis Home NFTs.”

The ZTX team has previously communicated plans to offer a wider range of experiences connected to Genesis Homes, such as rentals or loans, that ultimately empower homeowners and non-homeowners to collectively reap the profits of the digital real estate collection. Such plans remain on track and the team is expected to follow up soon with more updates and features for its beta application. More details and announcements about such updates can be found on ZTX accounts on X and Discord.

