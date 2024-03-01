Blue Federal Credit Union’s Merger with Aventa Credit Union Is Official

Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventa Credit Union, based in Colorado Springs, has fully merged with Blue Federal Credit Union, based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The merger was approved by Aventa members on February 26, 2024, and officially takes effect on March 1.

There will be minimal changes for both Aventa members and employees in the coming months. Aventa Credit Union will retain its current name until later this year. After this transition, Aventa will continue its operations as Blue Federal Credit Union. The merger of both credit unions will boast assets exceeding $2.25 billion and a membership base of over 150,000.

With the merger of the two credit unions, six new locations will be added to Blue’s existing twenty-one. These additional new branches will be located in Colorado, specifically in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Salida, Center, and Crestone.

“This merger strengthens our promise to you, the Blue member: we're here to champion your life, safeguard your finances, and uplift your community,” says Stephanie Teubner, President and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “Our members' dreams are our dreams, and with this merger finalized, we are looking forward to the exciting journey together!”

To stay informed and receive regular updates about progress throughout the merger process, visit blueaventa.com.

