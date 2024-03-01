Correction

Copenhagen, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 4-2024





In the company announcement 2-2024, it was stated that a majority of 98.42% of the share capital represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting held February 23, 2024, voted for an approval of the proposal to delist the company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. After a more detailed counting, this number has shown to be slightly inaccurate. The correct number is 98.44%.

7,573,793 (and not 7,430,948) shares were represented. This is corresponding to 66.19% (and not 64.93 %) of the share capital. The number of votes (represented shares) that were physically present was 5,986,040 (and not 5,843,195).

