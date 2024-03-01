The Global Market for Green Hydrogen 2024-2035: In-Depth Technology Analysis of Next-Gen Electrolyzers and Profiles of ~130 Key Companies Across the Hydrogen Value Chain

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Green Hydrogen 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Green Hydrogen 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging hydrogen economy and the pivotal role of green hydrogen production in enabling wider adoption across industrial applications. Spanning over 300 pages, the report analyzes global energy demand scenarios and the potential for hydrogen to deliver deep decarbonization across sectors from transportation to steel manufacturing.

Detailed technology analysis focuses on next generation electrolysis techniques for scalable green hydrogen generation from water and renewable electricity. Comparative assessment of alkaline, polymer electrolyte membrane, anion exchange membrane and solid oxide electrolysis systems explores component materials, system configurations, costs, manufacturing challenges and key innovative companies developing these technologies.

Additional sections profile developments around hydrogen storage and distribution infrastructure including pipelines, compression and liquefaction. The utilization segment covers fuel cell electric vehicles, synthetic fuel production, ammonia synthesis and other hydrogen end-uses across aviation, shipping and heat/power sectors.

The report covers >120 company profiles of major corporations, innovative start-ups and disruptive new entrants commercializing breakthroughs across the hydrogen value chain. Competencies span from advanced electrolyzer stacks to full solutions for onsite hydrogen generation, transportation fleets, renewable energy integration and industrial decarbonization projects.

Report contents include:

Overview of the hydrogen economy and production landscape

Analysis of global energy demand scenarios and hydrogen's decarbonization potential

Breakdown of the hydrogen value chain - production, storage/transport, utilization

Details on green hydrogen production methods, projects, and role in energy transition

In-depth technology analysis of next-gen electrolyzers: Alkaline (AWE) Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEMEL) Anion Exchange Membrane (AEMEL) Solid Oxide (SOEC)

Review of hydrogen storage and transportation infrastructure

Coverage of utilization applications: Fuel cell electric vehicles Synthetic e-fuel production Green ammonia production Renewable power and heat generation

Profiles of ~130 key companies across the hydrogen value chain: Industrial gas suppliers Emerging electrolyzer manufacturers Energy majors Chemical/ammonia companies Innovative start-ups

Hydrogen production analysis for global regions

Assessment of market challenges and growth drivers

Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Introduction

3 Green Hydrogen Production

4 Electrolyzer Technologies

5 Hydrogen Storage and Transport

6 Hydrogen Utilization

7 Company Profiles

8 References

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Advanced Ionics

Aemetis, Inc.

Air Products

Aker Horizons ASA

Alchemr, Inc.

Arcadia eFuels

AquaHydrex

AREVA H2Gen

Asahi Kasei

Atmonia

Avantium

BASF

Battolyser Systems

Blastr Green Steel

Bloom Energy

Boson Energy Ltd.

BP

Carbon Sink LLC

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Chevron Corporation

Chiyoda Corporation

Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen

Convion Ltd.

Cummins, Inc.

C-Zero

Dimensional Energy

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Dynelectro ApS

ENEOS Corporation

Elcogen AS

Electric Hydrogen

Elogen H2

Enapter

Equatic

Ergosup

Everfuel A/S

EvolOH, Inc.

Flexens Oy AB

FuelCell Energy

FuelPositive Corp.

Fusion Fuel

Genvia

Graforce

GeoPura

Greenlyte Carbon Technologies

Green Fuel

Green Hydrogen Systems

Heliogen

Hitachi Zosen

Hoeller Electrolyzer

Honda

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies Inc

H2Electro

H2Greem

H2 Green Steel

H2Pro, Ltd.

H2U Technologies

H2Vector Energy Technologies, S.L.

Hycamite TCD Technologies Oy

HydrogenPro

Hygenco

HydGene Renewables

HydrogenPro AS

Hydrogenera

Hydrogenics (part of Cummins)

Hysata

Hystar AS

IdunnH2

Infinium Electrofuels

Ionomr Innovations

ITM Power

Kobelco

Kyros Hydrogen Solutions GmbH

Lhyfe S.A.

LONGi Hydrogen

McPhy Energy SAS

Matteco

NEL Hydrogen

Newtrace

Next Hydrogen Solutions

Norsk e-Fuel AS

OCOchem

Ohmium International

1s1 Energy

Ossus Biorenewables

OXCCU Tech Ltd.

OxEon Energy

Parallel Carbon

Peregrine Hydrogen

Beijing PERIC Hydrogen Technologies Co.

Perpetual Next Technologies

Pherousa Green Shipping

Plagazi AB

Plenesys

Plug Power, Inc.

P2X Solutions Oy

QD-SOL Ltd.

Quantron AG

Qairos Energies

Resilient Energi

Ryze Hydrogen

SeeO2 Energy

Shell plc

Siemens Energy AG

SoHHytec SA

Sparc Hydrogen

Stargate Hydrogen

Storegga Geotechnologies Limited

SungreenH2

SunHydrogen

Syzygy Plasmonics

Thiozen

Thyssenkrupp Nucera

TFP Hydrogen Products

Tokuyama

Total Energies

Tractebel Engie

Travertine Technologies, Inc.

Tree Energy Solutions (TES-H2)

Twelve Corporation

Verdagy

Zhero

