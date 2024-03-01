China Dental Market Trends and Outlook Report 2024-2030: Preventive Dentistry Takes Center Stage, Advocating Proactive Dental Health Management Through Education and Initiatives

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Dental Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis on China's burgeoning dental market presents a comprehensive look at the sector's forecasted growth through the decade, projecting a rise to US$ 11.52 billion by 2030, fueled by heightened oral health awareness and significant technological progress. The study reveals an increased demand for dental care products and services, reflecting the public's greater focus on oral hygiene.

The detailed industry trends and growth insights highlighted in the research attribute this upsurge largely to preventive dentistry's rising popularity and the impact of inflation, among other economic factors. With a steady CAGR of 6.86% from 2024 to 2030, the market expansion mirrors the country's growing consumer awareness and the establishment of superior informational channels. According to the study, these are crucial in fostering oral care commodity importance in China's developing landscape.

Advanced age demographics also play a key role, with an increasing geriatric populace contributing to market growth. The escalating number of dental diseases recorded adds further importance to the market's expansion, as noted in the recent study on oral health risks associated with cancer in China.

Market Segmentation and Equipment Demand Dynamics

The report segments the China dental market, offering insights into various sub-categories such as Preventive Dentistry, Dental Lasers, Orthodontics, and more. Within these sections, a specific focus lies with Preventive Dentistry, which showcases significant development, advocating a shift toward proactive dental health management. This trend is supported by public and private dental health education and preventative care initiatives.

When it comes to equipment, the research indicates that Radiology Equipment holds a considerable market share, with demand driven by enhanced diagnostic and treatment planning requirements. Technological innovations, alongside national support for healthcare infrastructure, further accelerate the adoption of radiology and laser equipment in the industry.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Players

Sirona Dental Systems Foshan Co.

Danaher

3M Co

Straumann

Zimmer Biomet

Phillips

Colgate Palmolive

These established entities contribute to a concentrated and competitive dental devices market in China, with significant investment and development aiding to reinforce their market positions.

The examination of China's dental market provides an extensive overview, with recent developments and revenue analysis of leading companies contributing to the in-depth assessment of the sector's present and future landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered China

