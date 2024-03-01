Sterile Medical Packaging Market projected to reach USD 111.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Sterile Medical Packaging Market ” , by Type (Trays [Thermoform Trays, Metal Trays], Pouches [Polyethylene or Polyamide film Pouches, Aluminium Foil Pouches], Others), By Material (Paper, Plastic, Cloth, Wrapped Perforated Cassettes, Aluminum Foil, Polyfilm Plastic Tubing, others), By Sterilization Method (High Temperature[Steam Autoclave, Dry Heat], Radiation Sterilization, Chemical Sterilization), By Application( Surgical and Medical Instruments, Pharmaceutical Instruments, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 58.8 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 111.4 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 8.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Pouches, Material, Sterilization Method, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Amcor plc Bemis Company, Inc Sample of Companies Covered Berry Global Group Deufol Group Coveris

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Sterile Medical Packaging Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The sterile medical packaging market is witnessing steady growth, driven by an increasing demand for healthcare services and a heightened awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). As the healthcare sector responds to factors such as ageing populations, the surge in chronic diseases, and improved healthcare accessibility in emerging markets, the necessity for sterile packaging solutions is becoming paramount. Healthcare providers are striving to meet the rising demand for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and related products while prioritizing product safety and integrity. Concurrently, there is a growing recognition of the risks linked to HAIs, prompting a concerted effort among healthcare professionals, regulatory bodies, and consumers to implement stringent infection control measures. Sterile medical packaging serves a pivotal role in preventing contamination and the spread of pathogens, consequently reducing the incidence of HAIs within healthcare settings. This heightened awareness is driving the demand for top-tier sterile packaging solutions that adhere to stringent quality standards.

Major vendors in the global Sterile Medical Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

Bemis Company, Inc

Berry Global Group

Coveris

Deufol Group

DuPont de Nemours

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging

Oliver Healthcare Packaging, LLC

Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Placon Corporation Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

SteriPack Contract Packaging

West Pharmaceutical Services

Wipak Group

Increasing Demand for Healthcare Services

The escalating demand for healthcare services necessitates an increased supply of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and related healthcare products. These items often require sterile packaging to preserve their sterility and quality during storage, transportation, and utilization. As healthcare providers endeavour to meet the surging demand for these vital supplies, the requirement for sterile medical packaging correspondingly rises. Emphasizing patient safety and infection control, healthcare providers prioritize the use of sterile packaging to prevent contamination and uphold the effectiveness of medical devices and pharmaceuticals. This growing emphasis on maintaining stringent standards of patient safety further drives the demand for sterile medical packaging solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for healthcare services

Growing Awareness of Healthcare-Associated Infections

Stringent Regulatory Requirements on packaging of medical products

Opportunities:

Advancements in Packaging Material and Technology

Growing Healthcare Industry

Growing Emphasis on Patient Safety and Infection Control.

Advancements in Packaging material and technology

Advancements in packaging materials offer improved barrier properties, such as enhanced resistance to moisture, gases, and microbial penetration. These features are critical for preserving the sterility and quality of medical devices and pharmaceuticals over their storage lifespan. With ongoing technological progress, packaging materials boasting superior barrier capabilities become accessible, presenting opportunities for sterile medical packaging manufacturers to deliver more efficient solutions to their clientele. Furthermore, technological strides facilitate the creation of inventive packaging designs that optimize space, minimize material usage, and bolster product protection. For instance, packaging solutions with customisable dimensions and configurations can accommodate diverse medical devices and pharmaceutical products, enhancing efficiency and curbing wastage. Such innovative designs are tailored to meet the precise requirements of healthcare providers, thus fostering growth in the sterile medical packaging market. Moreover, the advent of cutting-edge technologies like RFID tags, QR codes, and sensor-based systems enables the integration of smart packaging solutions within the healthcare realm. These solutions offer real-time monitoring of product conditions, encompassing factors such as temperature, humidity, and package integrity, across the supply chain. By incorporating smart packaging functionalities, sterile medical packaging can furnish heightened traceability, accountability, and quality assurance, effectively addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

North America dominates the market for Sterile Medical Packaging market

North America, particularly the United States, holds a dominant position in the sterile medical packaging market, benefiting from its well-established healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory standards. Developments in this region revolve around the adoption of cutting-edge packaging materials and technologies to elevate product safety and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

In Europe, the sterile medical packaging market is significant, characterized by a strong focus on product quality, safety, and sustainability. Developments in Europe concentrate on embracing eco-friendly packaging materials and technologies to mitigate environmental impact and align with regulatory directives like the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive.

The Asia-Pacific region, encompassing countries such as China, Japan, and India, is witnessing rapid growth in the sterile medical packaging market due to escalating healthcare expenditure, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for healthcare services. Developments in Asia-Pacific entail investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the integration of automation and robotics in packaging processes, and the diversification of product portfolios to cater to a wide range of healthcare needs.

The Surgical and Medical Instruments Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Surgical and medical instruments are indispensable within healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and diagnostic laboratories. Their demand remains consistently high due to the ongoing necessity for surgical procedures, medical treatments, and diagnostic assessments. Encompassing a diverse array of products including surgical tools, implantable devices, diagnostic instruments, and dental tools, this segment's broad product portfolio underscores its dominance in the sterile medical packaging market, catering to a myriad of medical specialities and applications. Strict sterilization protocols are imperative to ensure patient safety and infection prevention for surgical and medical instruments. Hence, sterile packaging is vital to preserve the sterility of these instruments throughout the sterilization process, storage, transportation, and until their use. Consequently, there is a perpetual requirement for sterile packaging solutions tailored explicitly for surgical and medical instruments. Sterile medical packaging plays a pivotal role in fulfilling regulatory requirements and securing approvals for medical devices, thereby fueling its demand in the market. Top of Form

