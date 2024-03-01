Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Insights and Forecast 2024-2030: A $1+ Trillion Opportunity with Deep Learning Technology Spearheading AI Innovation

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transformative landscape of contemporary technology is underscored yet again as this report on the Global Artificial Intelligence Market provides critical insights into industry trends, growth patterns, and the overall market forecast from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive analysis throws light on the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize multiple sectors, touching upon the various elements propelling its demand and adoption worldwide.

Significant Growth and Varied Applications Across Key Sectors

The report offers details on the substantial growth anticipated within the artificial intelligence market, with predictions stating a value expectation around US$ 1,057.47 Billion by 2030. Attributing to a stunning compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.81%, the reported growth stems from AI's capabilities in enhancing efficiencies, decision-making processes, and productivity across prominent industries - healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, and beyond. A surge in autonomous AI systems, capable of functioning independently, is particularly noted for its positive impact on the market's acceleration.

Deep Learning Technology Spearheads AI Innovation

Within the technological domain, deep learning comes forward as a frontrunner, ready to influence the market with significant strides in analytics and autonomous system development. Its ability to analyze and interpret extensive datasets is transforming operations in healthcare, finance, autonomous vehicles, and more, positioning deep learning as a powerhouse in AI advancements.

Advertising and Media Sector to Lead with Customized Content Solutions



A remarkable trend is the leadership role the advertising and media sector is set to take in the global AI market – a result of its need for data-driven, personalized content. With AI-driven solutions fueling targeted advertising strategies and real-time analytics, the potential for return on investment (ROI) improvements makes this sector a central focus in the unfolding narrative of AI proliferation.

Geographic Regions Poised for AI Integration

The United States, known for its fertile ground of innovation, emerges as a leader with a robust AI market due to considerable federal investments and a strategic focus on nurturing AI talents and technologies.

Internationally, the growing AI market trends are visible across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with countries like China, Japan, India, and others contributing significantly to the market dynamics.

Key Players Herald AI Advancements

The report also includes an analysis of global key players shaping the AI industry. The market sees technology giants like Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Amazon, and Baidu Inc., among others, driving the industry towards a future augmented with sophisticated AI solutions. Their developments in cloud-based AI platforms, such as NVIDIA's recent unveiling of NVIDIA DGX Cloud, point towards a more streamlined, accessible AI infrastructure, catering to an array of business needs.

Noteworthy Developments from Industry Leaders



Leaders in the artificial intelligence domain continue to make remarkable advances, boosting the market with recent developments:

Microsoft Corporation enhancing its Azure AI platform to support digital transformation.

IBM Corporation expanding its Watson capabilities to introduce smarter AI-powered automation.

Amazon leading with AI service offerings in AWS to streamline cloud computing.

NVIDIA's partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to offer the DGX AI supercomputing power.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $137.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1057.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon

Baidu Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahwchq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment