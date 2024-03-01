Europe Immersion Cooling Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 717.8 Million by 2030, Advancing at a 22.5% CAGR | MarketDigits

Richmond, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketDigits, the Europe Immersion Cooling Market was valued USD 173.38 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 717.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Major vendors in the Europe Immersion Cooling Market : Asperitas, DCX - The Liquid Cooling Company, DUG Technology, Engineered Fluids, Green Revolution Cooling Inc, LiquidStack Holding B.V., Schneider Electric, Submer, TEIMMERS, GlobalConnect, Cordis, Grundfos, Submer, others

The Europe immersion cooling market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable data center cooling solutions. The primary driver of this growth is the rising energy consumption and heat generation in data centers due to the proliferation of high-performance computing applications. The market is witnessing a rising trend of increased server density within data centers, characterized by a higher concentration of servers per unit of space. Notably, the average server density per rack has more than tripled between 2013 and 2023, propelled by advancements in server hardware and the demand for immersive cooling technologies.

The main catalyst for the adoption of immersion cooling technology is its superior thermal efficiency when compared to traditional air-cooling systems. Immersion cooling entails submerging IT hardware components directly into dielectric fluids, facilitating more efficient heat dissipation. This enhanced efficiency translates into reduced energy consumption, leading to cost savings for data center operators. Furthermore, the technology's capacity to extend hardware lifespan by minimizing thermal stress further drives its widespread adoption.

The Europe immersion cooling market is positioned for robust expansion driven by the imperative for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions in data centers. Despite existing challenges, ongoing technological advancements, combined with a growing focus on environmental sustainability, create a conducive environment for the uptake of immersion cooling technology. While Western Europe currently dominates the market, Eastern Europe presents itself as a promising growth region, offering fresh opportunities for industry participants. With key market players investing in innovation and strategic partnerships, the Europe immersion cooling market is poised to undergo transformative developments in the forthcoming years



The Europe Immersion Cooling Market experiences a significant boost from the trend of substantially increased server density, with the average number of servers per rack more than tripling in recent times. As the demand for high-performance computing intensifies across various industries, data centers are pressed to optimize space utilization and enhance processing power within confined environments. Immersion cooling proves instrumental in accommodating this surge in server density, allowing for the efficient cooling of densely populated racks. The technology's ability to manage the heightened heat output from a greater number of servers per rack aligns seamlessly with the industry's pursuit of maximizing computational capabilities while minimizing the physical footprint of data centers.

In present-day data center configurations, specific server racks are utilizing power levels reaching 16 kilowatts, signifying a notable increase in energy consumption. This escalation is particularly notable in high-performance computing setups, which are becoming more prevalent for tasks related to artificial intelligence. In these sophisticated computing environments, the power demand can surge even higher, reaching up to 50 kilowatts. This emphasizes the growing need for robust and efficient cooling solutions, such as immersion cooling, to manage the escalating heat generated by these high-density and power-intensive server configurations. This driver underscores the pivotal role of immersion cooling in facilitating the ongoing evolution toward more compact, energy-efficient, and powerful data center infrastructures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Focus on Environmental Sustainability and Carbon Footprint Reduction

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Green Data Center Initiatives

The Europe Immersion Cooling Market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC) solutions across various industries. As organizations strive to handle complex computations and process massive amounts of data, traditional air-cooling methods are becoming inefficient and costly. Immersion cooling technology provides an innovative solution by submerging IT components directly into a non-conductive liquid, enhancing cooling efficiency and reducing energy consumption. With the proliferation of data-intensive applications in areas such as artificial intelligence, scientific research, and financial modelling, the demand for HPC solutions is expected to surge, creating a robust market opportunity for immersion cooling solutions.

The Data Center Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the Europe Immersion Cooling market , the application segment comprises various categories among which data centres segment is the dominating segment. The dominance of the data centers segment in the Europe immersion cooling market is attributed to several key factors. There has been a rapid surge in data generation and storage needs, fueled by the widespread adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. This heightened demand necessitates the establishment and expansion of data centers throughout Europe, thereby increasing the demand for efficient cooling solutions.

Additionally, the intensive computing tasks associated with these technologies result in substantial heat generation, posing challenges for traditional air-cooling systems. Immersion cooling presents a more effective alternative by submerging IT hardware components directly into dielectric fluids, which enhances heat dissipation and temperature regulation. Furthermore, stringent regulations and industry standards about energy efficiency and environmental sustainability compel data centre operators to seek out innovative cooling technologies like immersion cooling to meet compliance requirements.

Segmentations Analysis of Europe Immersion Cooling Market: -



By Liquid Type De-ionized Water Mineral Oil Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids Synthetic Fluids

By Cooling Type Single Phase Cooling Two Phase Cooling

By Application Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers Managed Services Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Cloud Data Centers Edge Computing Cryptocurrency Mining Others

Project Phase Greenfield Project Brownfield Project



