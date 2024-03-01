European and North American Automotive Market: A Strategic Analysis of Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales in 2023

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Agency Model Implications for Dealership Aftersales, 2023: Focus on the European and North American New Passenger Vehicle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is currently undergoing a significant transformation, especially in the area of dealership aftersales. A new research publication, now accessible on our website, extensively assesses the impacts of the agency sales model on dealership aftersales within the swiftly evolving European and North American new passenger vehicle markets.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the ever-changing role of dealerships and the aftersales process, highlighting areas ripe with opportunities and providing a concise evaluation of stakeholder involvement within the agency framework. The research brings to light critical differentiation strategies that could redefine the way aftersales services are delivered in an agency model.

Key topics covered in the research include:

The current status and types of agency sales model adoptions by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Identified regional opportunities that dealerships in Europe and North America can capitalize upon.

Deep analysis of the agency model implications on aftersales functions such as warranty services, spare parts replacements, and customer relationship management.

An examination of potential revenue streams and opportunities for dealerships, suppliers, and independent service providers within the new sales model paradigm.

Trends Impacting Dealership Aftersales in the Agency Model



Our study also presents an insightful trend analysis that can guide market participants in understanding how the agency model might impact dealership aftersales. It offers foresight into potential shifts within the market landscape, enabling stakeholders to strategically position themselves for growth.

Moreover, the research takes a deep dive into the growth opportunities awaiting dealership aftersales services. It provides actionable insights meant to enable these entities to not only adapt but to leverage the advent of the agency business model to their advantage.

This analytical research serves as a critical resource for dealerships, OEMs, independent service providers, and suppliers operating within or entering the European and North American automotive markets. By unlocking the report's findings, stakeholders can gain a competitive edge by strategizing around the nuances of the aftersales environment shaped by the agency model.

The automotive industry and its ancillary services are invited to explore these comprehensive insights that are now available and could very well redefine the landscape of dealership aftersales strategies and revenue generation in the agency sales era.

Key Topics Covered

Strategic Imperatives Growth Opportunity Analysis Agency Sales Model Overview Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Warranty and Service Business Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Replacement Spare Parts Business Agency Model Implications on Dealers' Customer Relationship Management Business Dealer - Spend and Cost Analysis Agency Model Impact on Revenue Opportunities for Key Stakeholders in the Aftersales Industry OEM Agency Model Implementation and Dealership/Aftersales Impact - Exhibits Growth Opportunity Universe Next Steps List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i0gf1

