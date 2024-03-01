LGI Homes Introduces its Newest Community in the Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced its newest community in the Atlanta market, Bold Springs Farm, offering gorgeous new-construction homes in an exceptional Lawrenceville neighborhood.



Ideally located, the new community of Bold Springs Farm offers an abundance of activity. Families can spend their weekends fishing out in the neighborhood pond or enjoying a picnic at the on-site picnic area. In addition, the playground, pickleball court, and basketball court round out the family-friendly charm of this community. Homeowners will also find peace of mind knowing their children will attend schools in the top-rated Gwinnet County School District.

The new-construction homes at Bold Spring Farms range from 2,027 to 2,642 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Equipped with our CompleteHomePlus™ package, every home includes upgraded features at no extra cost. Professionally landscaped front yards, gorgeous brick and stone exteriors, chef-ready kitchens with Whirlpool® appliances and smart-home technology are just a few premier features that new homeowners can look forward to upon moving in. These exceptional homes include expansive master suites that are the perfect place to unwind after a long day and secondary bedrooms that are ready to be used for your family’s unique needs.

Move-in ready homes within this community start in $380s. Interested buyers and real estate professionals can schedule an appointment or stop by the information center Monday-Sunday from 8:30 am – 7:00 pm. To schedule a tour or for additional information, please call (855) 949-5316 ext 47.

