Viscosupplementation Market to Reach US$ 7.81 Billion by 2030: A Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, and Market Share

Dublin, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viscosupplementation Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Viscosupplementation market is expected to witness a substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$ 7.81 billion by 2030, according to a new analysis. This market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for minimally invasive treatments for osteoarthritis (OA), particularly the use of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) injections for knee and hip conditions. With an increased aging population and rising occurrences of age-related joint disorders, viscosupplementation is becoming a popular treatment option, given its efficacy in pain reduction and improvement in joint function.

The report investigates the trends driving the viscosupplementation market worldwide, emphasizing the positive responses and advantages associated with HA injections for treating knee osteoarthritis. The efficacy of these injections in reducing the dependency on opioids and NSAIDs, coupled with their potential to delay the need for joint replacements, stands out as a significant market growth factor.

The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the viscosupplementation industry is anticipated at 8.97% from 2024 to 2030. The high rate of growth is being fueled by the increased adoption of strategic collaborations and agreements among key players within the market.

In terms of segmentation, single-injection viscosupplementation is seeing a surge in popularity due to the greater convenience it offers. This segment is projected to experience significant growth, with an increasing number of product launches anticipated in this category.

Further segments highlighted in the report include applications in knee, hip, hand/wrist, ankle/foot, and other joints, along with different end-user markets such as hospitals and orthopedic clinics/ambulatory surgical centers. The knee osteoarthritis segment, in particular, dominates the viscosupplementation market.

Geographically, the report delves deep into various regional markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with a focused breakdown of countries. The United States is spotlighted for its growing non-surgical treatment-seeking population for osteoarthritis, driven by cost concerns and the quest for efficient medical solutions. China, too, is identified as a second-largest contributor to the market due to its demographic and economic dynamics.

Key industry players are featured in this report's company analysis segment, which covers developments and financial performance. These companies are leading the charge in the viscosupplementation market with their innovative approaches to osteoarthritis treatment, providing a varied range of HA-based products and solutions.

Anika Therapeutics Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew PLC

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences Ltd

This extensive analysis of the viscosupplementation market offers insightful data that will be invaluable to stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and other interested parties seeking to understand the trajectory of this growing industry.

Key Topics Covered

























Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics 4.1 Growth Drivers 4.2 Challenges Global Viscosupplementation Market Market Share - Global Viscosupplementation Market Product - Global Viscosupplementation Market Application - Global Viscosupplementation Market End User - Global Viscosupplementation Market Countries - Global Viscosupplementation Market Porter's Five Forces - Global Viscosupplementation Market SWOT Analysis - Global Viscosupplementation Market Key Players Analysis

