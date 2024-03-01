Denny’s Canada tickles guests pink with their $4.99 Grand Slam breakfast in support of Pink Shirt Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday 27th of February, in 60 participating locations across Canada, Denny’s once again partnered with the WITS Programs Foundation and CKNW Kids’ Fund in honour of Pink Shirt Day, helping to support awareness of bullying prevention resources.

This year, Denny’s is extremely proud to announce that their 2024 Pink Shirt Day campaign raised over $35,000. Thanks to the unwavering love and support from their guests, 100% of the proceeds from all Grand Slam breakfasts ordered on February 27th will be going to provide critical support to WITS and CKNW Kids’ Fund programs.

Born from humble beginnings in 2007, the inspiration for Pink Shirt Day came from a simple act of kindness in a small-town Nova Scotia high school. From 2008, moved by the events of this simple initiative, provincial and national governments began to proclaim that the last Wednesday of each February annually would be Pink Shirt/anti-bullying day, with countries across the globe also organizing bullying prevention fundraisers of their own in the years after.

For almost 60 years, Denny’s Canada has worked to actively engage with their guests and make a positive impact in collaboration with meaningful organizations. They believe that local businesses and communities grow together when there is partnership and support. Throughout the last five years, Denny’s Canada has helped to raise over $100,000 to donate to these two incredible bullying prevention organizations.

“We have always been active members of the communities we serve. For the fifth year in a row, we are thrilled to partner with the WITS Foundation and CKNW Kids’ Fund for our Pink Shirt Day fundraiser, which supports bullying prevention. We’re so thankful to our team members and guests for participating in these meaningful events over the years.” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s of Canada & Bar One.

Located in British Columbia, CKNW Kids’ Fund is a provincial group that provides timely support to vulnerable kids with physical, mental, and social challenges living in BC communities. During February, they work to raise awareness and funds to support anti-bullying programs in collaboration with partners. The WITS Programs Foundation is a Canadian charitable organization, whose mission is to create safe environments for children and youth.

“Denny’s support helps us empower thousands of Canadian kids via the WITS Programs and our ‘Pink Shirt Day Canada’ broadcast,” said Andy Telfer, Executive Director of the WITS Programs Foundation. “With help from Denny’s and the Northland group, children learn to be safe using the WITS strategies, and youth learn to make their communities more inclusive and kinder year-round through our Pink Shirt Project program.”





