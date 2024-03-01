Cannabis Science Conference Spring 2024 announces new workshop powered by Cannabis Nurses Network™

CRANBURY, N.J., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Science Conference (CSC), the premier cannabis science conference focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and compliance, is thrilled to announce its new and exciting full-day workshop for CSC Spring 2024. Powered by Cannabis Nurses Network™ (CNN), the Cannabis Nursing: A Paradigm Shift in Healthcare workshop is scheduled for May 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. The CSC Spring 2024 conference will be held from May 7 – May 9.



Designed with the dedicated nursing community in mind, and in honor of National Nurses Week (May 6 – May 12), this comprehensive workshop aims to provide nurses with invaluable insights into the therapeutic potential of cannabis in patient care. As the health care landscape evolves, nurses play a pivotal role in embracing innovative approaches to enhance patient well-being. This workshop offers a unique opportunity for nurses to deepen their understanding of the industry and provides a collaborative platform that connects nurses with the top minds shaping the future of health care.

Participants will delve into the latest advancements in cannabis research, gaining invaluable expertise and contributing to the ongoing dialogue surrounding its integration into patient care. The workshop will be presented by the CNN Speakers Bureau and will include the following sessions:

Introduction to Cannabis Nursing: A Journey Through History, Science and Therapeutics

Legal Considerations for Nurses in Cannabis Medicine

Essential Knowledge for Cannabis Patient Care: Exploring the NCSBN Guidelines

Cannabis Use Across the Lifespan: Case Studies and Patient Narratives

Cannabis Research and the Nurse’s Role: Understanding Addiction, Use Disorder, and Harm Reduction

The Future of Cannabis Nursing: Impact and Prospects

Join Cannabis Science Conference Spring 2024 for world-class education, networking opportunities and the chance to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers.

For event details and registration, please visit the event page.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference is the industry’s premier event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and compliance. CSC brings together cannabis industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semiannual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking, and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. CSC is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d18ab641-3d19-4393-a00a-ddba1399ffa4