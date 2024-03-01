LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in four upcoming investor conferences in March.
Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (Virtual)
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
David Roberts, President, will present at 11:20 AM EDT
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL
David Roberts, President, will present at 10:15 AM EDT
36th Annual Roth Conference 2024
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA
JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11 AM PDT
KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
David Roberts, President, will present at 11:15 AM EDT
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.
LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.