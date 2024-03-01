SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOTICE OF DEFAULT

Toronto, ON, Canada, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company” or “SOP”) (NEX:SOP.H). Further to its press releases on June 30, 2023, July 11, 2023 and August 29, 2023 announcing that the Company received a default notice on its outstanding loan, the Company advises that discussions and negotiations are still on-going between the lender and Argos Investment Partners, the proposed JV party.



